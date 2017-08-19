 Skip to main content
Injuries: Seahawks' George Fant tears ACL, out for year

Published: Aug 19, 2017 at 02:20 AM

The Seahawks' nightmare scenario along the offensive line has come to fruition.

Starting left tackle George Fant's season is over after he tore his ACL on Friday night in a 20-13 victory against the Vikings, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game he was "heartbroken" about the injury and that Fant has to have surgery.

Fant's right leg rolled up in the second quarter, and his leg was in an air cast as he was carted off the field to the locker room. Guard Rees Odhiambo took over the left tackle duties afterward.

As an undrafted rookie last season, Fant started 10 games at left tackle. The team's staff was exhilarated about the former Western Kentucky college basketball player's upcoming sophomore campaign, with Fant putting on more than 20 pounds during the offseason.

Odhiambo, a 2016 third-round pick, demonstrated he is an option to take over at left tackle last night. Free-agent acquisition Luke Joeckel also is another candidate. The former Jaguars No. 2 overall pick has plenty of experience at the position. Joeckel, however, was slated to start at left guard this season before Fant went down.

The Seahawks could even dip their toes into the free-agent pool to find a solution, as recently unretired veteran Branden Albert is still searching for a new squad.

Seattle has made due with a patchwork offensive line before in previous regular seasons, but it has also led to stagnant periods among the entire offense. Now, the team has a couple weeks to figure out who will protect Russell Wilson's blindside before the regular season kicks off.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Saturday:

  1. Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters after Carolina's loss to the Titans that the team is going to "increase" Cam Newton's throws in practice this week and that the quarterback is still on track in his rehab from offseason shoulder surgery, as NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported earlier Saturday. The Panthers' third preseason game will take place Thursday, Aug. 24 in Jacksonville.

Wide receiver Brenton Bersin did not return to the game in Nashville after suffering a shoulder injury.

  1. The Titans remain a few starters short on offense. Running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) and rookie wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) both did not partake in Saturday's win over the Panthers. Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey told reporters after the game that it was an "executive decision" to hold the veteran Murray out and added that he doesn't anticipate Davis playing next week either.

Titans fullback Jalston Fowler suffered a minor quad bruise in Saturday' victory.

  1. Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair meniscus damage in his knee in early August.
  1. Bengals starting safety Shawn Williams was carted off the field after suffering a right elbow injury in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not return to the game.
  1. Jets safety Rontez Miles suffered an eye laceration and is being evaluated for a concussion. He is doubtful to return to New York's game in Detroit.
