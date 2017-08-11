Jaguars release offensive lineman Branden Albert

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially washed their hands of Branden Albert.

The team released the offensive tackle on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

So ends an odd saga for Albert in Jacksonville.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement in late July. Earlier this week, Albert expressed his desire to return, which prompted the Jags to place him on the reserve/retired list.

Friday's release makes Albert a free agent.

Albert was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Jaguars for a conditional seventh-round pick in February. While Jacksonville now can't go after Albert's $3.4 million signing bonus after his release -- that was paid by Miami -- the Jags could still forfeit the pick if the offensive tackle signs and plays with another team this season, fulfilling the terms of the trade.

In other Jaguars transaction news, the team signed fifth-year veteran running back Jonathan Grimes and waived injured running back Tyler Gaffney.