Injuries: Sammy Watkins (foot) likely out until playoffs

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has missed the past two games with a foot injury, is out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was officially listed as doubtful. Rapoport added Watkins isn't ready to return and rest is the best option.
Coach Andy Reid told reporters Watkins "tweaked his foot" at practice Thursday and underwent an MRI. Watkins didn't practice Friday.
Benjamin provides depth as Watkins recovers, which could last through the rest of the month before the start of the playoffs. The Chiefs, who sit atop the AFC West with a 10-2 record, are currently positioned as the No. 1 seed with four games remaining on the schedule.
There are a host of weapons in Kansas City's passing game, which includes Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley, among others. So, there shouldn't be a heavy reliance on Benjamin, whose disastrous tour with the Buffalo Bills came to an end earlier in the week.
The Chiefs close out three of the final four games at Arrowhead Stadium, beginning Sunday. Safety Eric Berry (heel) is listed as questionable for this weekend.
Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Friday:
- Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (left knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Quarterback Cam Newton (right shoulder), who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, was a full participant in Friday's practice and was removed from the Panthers' injury report.
"The doctors haven't cleared him for the game yet, but he was full participation today," Harbaugh said. "He was really, basically, full yesterday, I probably would have made him full. But we'll just have to see where we are at."
Safety Tony Jefferson (ankle) is doubtful to play, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), guard James Hurst (back), safety Anthony Levine (ankle), guard Alex Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) are questionable.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) will be a game-time decision. He is listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Margus Hunt (knee) and defensive lineman Denico Autry (back) are also listed as questionable. Center Ryan Kelly (knee) is out. Safety Malik Hooker, who's been battling a hip injury, is off the injury report.
- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said there's "definitely" a chance running back Devonta Freeman could return off injured reserve this season. "He's back and doing well, and we're just going to take it week by week," Quinn said. "We're not ruling anything out, for sure. We'll just see where he's at, but he's definitely made a lot of progress."
- Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
- Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklinwill be out a few weeks after suffering a knee injury in Thursday's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Conklin's injury will not require surgery, Rapoport added.
- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom (knee/ankle) are out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Linebacker Zach Brown (illness), defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shin), center Chase Roullier (knee) and wide receiver Josh Doctson (hip) are listed as questionable.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice Wednesday, underwent surgery Thursday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said linebacker Deone Bucannon (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and safety Budda Baker (knee) is questionable.
- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he expects linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Trae Waynes to play Monday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Neither Kendricks nor Waynes has practiced this week. Receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) was limited for the second straight day.
- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) and cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (personal) is doubtful.
- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back) are questionable.
- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (back), wide receiver Bruce Ellington (back) and cornerback Darius Slay (ankle) are all listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
- The New Orleans Saints ruled out left tackle Terron Armstead (pec) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Armstead has missed the past three games.
- Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion), offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (back), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) and cornerback Tony McRae (concussion) are out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Wide receiver Josh Malone (hamstring) was a full participant Friday and is listed as questionable.
- Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (hamstring), is listed as doubtful and defensive back Eddie Jackson (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb) will not play against the Saints, and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable. Safety Justin Evans (toe) is ruled out. Offensive tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring), cornerback Brent Grimes (knee) are questionable to play. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (ankle/shoulder) is off the injury report after being a full participant in practice Friday.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle), wide receiver Pierre Garcon (knee) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) are out for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) is questionable.
- Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), running back Doug Martin (knee), cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder) and offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele (toe) are all listed as questionable against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga is doubtful to play against the Atlanta Falcons because of a knee injury and illness. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin), safety Kentrell Brice (ankle/concussion) and guard Lane Taylor (foot) are questionable to play.
- Houston Texans receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck, shoulder) are questionable to play against the Colts.
- New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) are questionable to play against the Miami Dolphins.
- Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) won't play against New England, while receiver Danny Amendola (knee) and center Travis Swanson (ankle) are questionable to play.
- New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), running back Isaiah Crowell (toe), tight end Jordan Leggett (knee) and cornerback Buster Skrine (shoulder, hip) are questionable to play against the Buffalo Bills.
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin), defensive end David Irving (ankle), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) won't play against the Eagles. Receiver Michael Gallup (illness) and tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are questionable to play.
- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Morgan Burnett (back) and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle) are questionable to play against the Raiders.
- Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (knee), guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and receiver Doug Baldwin (hip) sat out practice for the second straight day. Tackle Duane Brown (ankle) returned to practice.