Injuries: Sam Bradford returns to Vikings practice

Sam Bradford returns to Vikings practice

Published: Jan 02, 2018

Sam Bradford's long-awaited return to the practice field has become a reality.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in November. Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters last week he anticipated Bradford practicing again after the regular season ended.

What remains unclear is when or if the Vikings will have Bradford back in uniform for the playoffs. With Case Keenum excelling and Teddy Bridgewater a more than capable backup, there's no need to rush Bradford back. He remains on injured reserve for now.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Tuesday:

  1. Pitssburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Antonio Brown (calf) is progressing well through is rehab. Tomlin added that if the Steelers, who have a first-round bye, had a game this weekend, then Brown would be characterized as questionable. This bodes well for Brown's prospects in the Divisional Round.
  1. The Atlanta Falcons' push toward a second consecutive Super Bowl will continue without a starting offensive lineman. Guard Andy Levitre (triceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Running back Devonta Freeman did not practice with a knee injury.
  1. Los Angeles Rams linebackerMark Barron (Achilles) was limited in practice Tuesday, while wideout Pharoh Cooper (shoulder) and safety Blake Countess (concussion) did not practice.
  1. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make progress in his return from the surgically repaired torn ACL which derailed his rookie season. O'Brien said Watson is ahead of schedule in his ongoing rehabilitation and there's a chance he will be available to participate in organized team activities in some format.
  1. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said cornerback Richard Sherman, who is continuing to recover from a torn Achilles tendon, will undergo a surgical procedure to clean up bone spurs on his opposite leg.
  1. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Brock Coyle underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum. He'll be out for at least five months, general manager John Lynch said.
