Injuries: Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady active for Pats

Published: Nov 26, 2016 at 10:29 PM

The Patriots will be pretty close to full strength on offense.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is active for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the team announced. Gronk missed last week's win over the 49ers with a perforated lung, but will be back in the lineup as expected.

Tom Brady, who was on the injury report as questionable with a knee injury, also will play. Wideouts Julian Edelman (foot), Chris Hogan (back) and tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) also are active, the Patriots announced.

Here are some other injury updates heading into Sunday's game:

  1. Bills wideout Sammy Watkins is officially active and, according to Rapoport, he will start against the Jaguars. His playing time will depend on how his foot feels. Watkins has been out since Week 2.

Running back LeSean McCoy, who is also active, will get more carries than usual despite coming off a dislocated thumb because fellow running back Mike Gillislee is out, Rapoport reported.

  1. Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu is active for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals. He missed the last few weeks with a shoulder injury.
  1. Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree is trending towards playing against the Panthers, Rapoport reported. He was limited all week with an ankle injury and will test it in pregame. Running back Latavius Murray (ankle) is going to play, Rapoport reported.
  1. Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle) is active against the Bills. He didn't practice all week.
  1. Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin will play against the Texans. He was listed as questionable as he dealt with a PCL sprain.
  1. The 49ers will have veteran wideout Torrey Smith back in the lineup after he missed last week with a shoulder injury.
  1. Miami wideout DeVante Parker is questionable to return with a back injury.

Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil is inactive because of a torn muscle in his shoulder, Rapoport reported, per a source. Fellow offensive linemen Mike Pouncey (hip) and Branden Albert (wrist) also won't play against the 49ers. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Mario Williams will play.

  1. Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) is active despite being listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. JPP told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones on Friday he would play against the Browns. Wideout Roger Lewis (concussion) is active, as well.

In addition, the Giants are eyeing a December 11 return for running back Shane Vereen(triceps), who's on injured reserve, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.

  1. Saints running back Mark Ingram (concussion) is active against the Rams.
  1. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (shoulder) will not play against the Titans, the team announced. He was listed Friday as doubtful for the game. Matt Barkley will start at quarterback.
  1. Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (torn pectoral) will not play against the Cardinals. The team announced Trufant has another doctor's appointment scheduled and potentially could have season-ending surgery this week.
  1. Bills cornerback Ronald Darby was shaken up after a tackle on Chris Ivory, and walked under his own power to the locker room. He will not return for the remainder of the game as he is in concussion protocol.

Wideout Walt Powell (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

  1. The Giants have ruled out safety Nat Berhe (concussion) for the remainder of the game.
  1. 49ers wideout Quinton Patton (concussion) will not return against the Dolphins.
  1. Panthers nickel cornerback Leonard Johnson, who was listed as questionable with a chest injury, is active against the Raiders.
  1. Raiders cornerback David Amerson (knee) is inactive for Sunday against the Panthers after being listed as questionable Friday.
  1. Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn suffered a knee injury against the Cardinals and is questionable to return.
  1. Bengals safety Josh Shaw is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
  1. Cardinals wideout John Brown (hamstring) is out for the remainder of the game against the Falcons.
