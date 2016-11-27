Injuries: Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady active for Pats

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is active for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the team announced. Gronk missed last week's win over the 49ers with a perforated lung, but will be back in the lineup as expected.
Tom Brady, who was on the injury report as questionable with a knee injury, also will play. Wideouts Julian Edelman (foot), Chris Hogan (back) and tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) also are active, the Patriots announced.
Here are some other injury updates heading into Sunday's game:
Running back LeSean McCoy, who is also active, will get more carries than usual despite coming off a dislocated thumb because fellow running back Mike Gillislee is out, Rapoport reported.
- The 49ers will have veteran wideout Torrey Smith back in the lineup after he missed last week with a shoulder injury.
- Miami wideout DeVante Parker is questionable to return with a back injury.
Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil is inactive because of a torn muscle in his shoulder, Rapoport reported, per a source. Fellow offensive linemen Mike Pouncey (hip) and Branden Albert (wrist) also won't play against the 49ers. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Mario Williams will play.
In addition, the Giants are eyeing a December 11 return for running back Shane Vereen(triceps), who's on injured reserve, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
- Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (shoulder) will not play against the Titans, the team announced. He was listed Friday as doubtful for the game. Matt Barkley will start at quarterback.
- Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (torn pectoral) will not play against the Cardinals. The team announced Trufant has another doctor's appointment scheduled and potentially could have season-ending surgery this week.
- Bills cornerback Ronald Darby was shaken up after a tackle on Chris Ivory, and walked under his own power to the locker room. He will not return for the remainder of the game as he is in concussion protocol.
Wideout Walt Powell (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of the game.