Injuries: Rob Gronkowski sits out Patriots practice

The star tight end didn't practice as he continues to heal from a perforated lung he suffered in Sunday night's nail-biter of a loss to the Seahawks.
Gronk missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury and only recorded one catch in his first two contests after returning. He's since re-emerged as the Patriots' reliable All-Pro, particularly due to Tom Brady's return to the team following a four-game suspension. Free-agent acquisition Martellus Bennett has performed admirably when Gronk has been unable to go.
Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Thursday:
- Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree took first-team reps and is moving towards playing again sooner rather than later. The 2015 first-round pick is recovering from a core muscle tear that's kept him out all season thus far.
- Chiefs running back Jamaal Charleshad a knee scope on his other knee Monday, per Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder. It's the second scope Charles has undergone in the last few weeks. He's currently on injured reserve.
- Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee) was limited again in practice and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) and Theo Riddick (ankle) were also limited. Cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) practiced fully.
- Wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) were all limited in practice. Guard T.J. Lang (foot) didn't practice and linebacker Jake Ryan (ankle) didn't practice. Tight end Jared Cook (ankle) participated fully.
- Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (hamstring) was upgraded from limited to full participant in practice, the team announced.
- Dolphins center Mike Pouncey aggravated his hip injury and didn't practice, coach Adam Gase told reporters. It remains to be seen if he'll be available to play Sunday.
Linebacker Luke Kuechly was carted off the field and is under evaluation for a concussion, the team announced.
- Defensive lineman Mario Addison, who had two sacks Thursday against the Saints, did not return after suffering a foot injury in the second half.