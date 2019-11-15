Injuries: Morgan Burnett believed to have torn Achilles

Around the NFL

The Cleveland Browns could be without a key defender for the rest of the season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that safety Morgan Burnett is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, per a source informed of the situation.

Burnett is expected to have an MRI on Friday. If the test confirms the diagnosis, Burnett would be out for the season.

Losing the veteran safety for the season would be a big blow to the Browns -- in addition to whatever penalty the league hands down to Myles Garrett-- who are scraping to remain in the playoff hunt down the stretch.

Burnett has been one of the Browns' better defenders and was in the midst of his best game in Cleveland before limping off with the Achilles injury. The 10-year pro had compiled five tackles and an INT before exiting. On the season, Burnett generated 41 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended and an INT.

The 30-year-old strong safety missing the rest of the campaign would make an already injury-ravaged Browns secondary even thinner.

Here is other news we're monitoring Friday:

»Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery was listed as questionable to play against the Rams. Coach Matt Nagy told reporters that the RB is a game-time decision. Chicago will surely be without tight ends Trey Burton (calf) and Adam Shaheen (foot) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow), all of whom were ruled out.

»Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles will miss the rest of the season with a torn right hip flexor muscle, the team announced. Sproles missed three games because of a partial tear in his quad before returning against the Bears in Week 11. Testing on Wednesday and Thursday revealed further tearing.

Eagles running back Jordan Howard suffered a stinger against the Bears in Week 9 and hasn't been cleared for contact, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. The RB is listed as questionable to play against New England.

Receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) have been ruled out.

»Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) will be placed on injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

»Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) will play for the first time since Week 5. The Falcons will be without tight end Austin Hooper (knee) and running back Devonta Freeman (foot) in Sunday's game against Carolina.

»Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's against the Broncos. Minnesota activated receiver Josh Doctson to the 53-man roster.

»Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who missed last week's loss to the Dolphins with a knee injury, will start Sunday against the Jaguars. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out.

»Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (toe), receiver Paul Richardson (hamstring) and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) will not play against the Jets. Safeties Deshazor Everett (ankle) and Montae Nicholson (ankle) are questionable.

»New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (ribs/knee/illness) is among eight players who are questionable to play against Washington.

»The Denver Broncos placed cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) on season-ending injured reserve and will activate receiver Tim Patrick off injured reserve. Callahan joined Denver in the offseason from Chicago on a three-year deal. He did not play a single snap in 2019.

»Oakland Raiders right tackle Trent Brown (knee) is questionable to play against Cincinnati, while defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is out.

»New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) will not play against Tampa Bay.

»Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip/back), defensive linemanDa'Shawn Hand (ankle) and tackle Rick Wagner (concussion) will not play against Dallas. Defensive linemen Damon Harrison (groin) and Romeo Okwara (groin) and running back Ty Johnson (concussion) are questionable.

»Baltimore Ravens receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) is questionable to play against Houston.

