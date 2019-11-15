Colts QB Jacoby Brissett will start against Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts will gallop forward Sunday with their starting quarterback back to lead the charge in a pivotal divisional tilt versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Frank Reich made it official Friday announcing Jacoby Brissett would start Sunday's tilt after the QB missed the Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury.

Practice reps indicated Brissett would return to the starting lineup after missing one start. The signal-caller was a full participant in practice this week.

Reich wouldn't put a percentage on Brissett's health entering the game but said the QB was healthy enough to play.

Last week, the Colts were hopeful the starter could go but eventually ruled him out on Saturday.

After backup Brian Hoyer laid an egg at home a week ago, getting Brissett back in the lineup could prove huge for the Colts, who at 5-4 are in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

While Brissett returns, Indy will continue to be without star receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was ruled out with a calf injury. Sunday will mark Hilton's third straight missed contest. After back-to-back losses, the Colts' record in games without the speedy Hilton dropped to 0-7 for his career.

The Colts will also be without rookie receiver Parris Campbell (hand), who was ruled out.