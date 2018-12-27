Injuries: Mike Wallace returns to Eagles practice

Wallace was listed as "limited" in practice on Wednesday, but the Eagles only conducted a walkthrough, making that designation an estimation.
The 32-year-old receiver signed in Philadelphia the offseason to be a deep threat but didn't catch a pass in less than five quarters before suffering the broken leg (the injury occurred on a reception that was negated by penalty).
Wallace is hoping to be cleared for a potential return in the Week 17 tilt versus the Washington Redskins. Getting the veteran back could provide Philly with a deep threat they've been missing all season as the Super Bowl champs attempt to sneak into the playoffs in the regular-season finale.
Also from Thursday's practice, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (hip) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Safety Corey Graham (illness) made a full return. Offensive tackle Jason Peters (quad), who's expected to play Sunday, was limited. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) remained out.
Other injuries we're monitoring around the league:
- The Washington Redskins place tight end Jordan Reed (ankle/foot) and quarterback Colt McCoy (fibula) on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team signed defensive end Marcus Smith and defensive back Alex Carter to the active roster.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (stinger) returned to practice and was a limited participant Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.
- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver John Brown (hamstring) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) were limited participants after both sat out practice Wednesday.
- Cleveland Browns tight end TE David Njoku (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (biceps), center JC Tretter (ankle) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hamstring) were limited.
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown did not practice for a second consecutive day to rest a sore knee, NFL Netowrk's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. Two teammates said they expect Brown will be OK by Sunday, Kinkhabwala added.
- Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (concussion/knee) was a limited participant. Ebron, who exited Sunday's win against the New York Giants and then was placed in the concussion protocol, missed practice Wednesday. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle), center Ryan Kelly and safety Clayton Geathers (knee) remained out.
- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Todd Gurley (knee) won't practice Thursday, adding that if Gurley were to miss the entire week that it wouldn't preclude him from playing Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. Gurley told reporters his knee bothers him more some days than others and he plans to wait until game day to see how it feels.
- Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (groin) and wide receiver Julio Jones (hip/ribs) remained out. Linebacker Deion Jones (foot) was a full participant.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle/foot) did not practice Thursday, this after being limited Wednesday. Safety Tashaun Gipson (foot) was limited. Kicker Josh Lambo (groin), cornerback A.J. Bouye (toe) and offensive tackle Josh Wells (concussion) remained out, while quarterback Cody Kessler (shoulder) was limited for a the second day in a row.
- Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (ankle) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Receivers DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) and defensive end J.J. Watt remained limited.
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (shoulder), who sat out practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday. Guards D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and J.R. Sweezy (foot) remained out. linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive end Frank Clark (elbow) were full participants.