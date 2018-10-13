Injuries: Martavis Bryant (illness) questionable

Around the NFL

Martavis Bryant (illness) questionable

Published: Oct 13, 2018
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Martavis Bryant has been building toward being the productive member of the Raiders that Jon Gruden envisioned when he brought Bryant back in September.

That might have just hit a bump in the road -- er, flight.

Bryant was a late addition to the Raiders' injury report Saturday, falling ill after the Raiders flew across the Atlantic to London ahead of their tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, the receiver is questionable for Sunday's game, according to the team.

Bryant was initially cut at the end of the preseason but brought back a week later and touted by Gruden as a playmaker with potential to make an impact with the Raiders. He's been on a mostly steady rise with each week, going from two straight 30-yard games to a 51-yard Week 4 and 91-yard Week 5. He hasn't yet found the end zone, but looms as a potentially key factor to Oakland's passing attack, which has relied heavily on tight end Jared Cook while taking turns getting others involved with each week.

Elsewhere in injury news Saturday:

  1. The Los Angeles Rams announced receivers Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) have been cleared to play Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos.
  1. The Carolina Panthers are planning on starting tight end Greg Olsen (foot) Sunday, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported. Olsen missed the last four weeks after suffering his injury in Week 1.
  1. Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) and tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) are questionable for Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to the team's Saturday injury report.
  1. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring), guard Denzelle Good (not injury related), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck) and Matthias Farley (shoulder, groin, wrist), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hamstring) and defensive tackle Margus Hunt (knee) and are out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers ruled out receiver Dante Pettis (knee), and receiver Trent Taylor (back) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Packers.
  1. The Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver De'Anthony Thomas (leg) on injured reserve Saturday.
  1. Though not a direct result of an injury, the Miami Dolphins released tackle Sam Young on Saturday. Starting right tackle Laremy Tunsil sustained a concussion in Miami's Week 5 loss, requiring a reshuffling of the line that included the insertion of Young, who was abysmal. Less than a week later, the Dolphins parted ways with the tackle.
  1. The Baltimore Ravens placed running back De'Lance Turner (hamstring) on IR and activated running back Gus Edwards to the 53-man roster.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed cornerback Marcus Williams (hamstring) on IR and have signed wide receiver Freddie Martino.
