Injuries: Martavis Bryant (illness) questionable

Bryant was initially cut at the end of the preseason but brought back a week later and touted by Gruden as a playmaker with potential to make an impact with the Raiders. He's been on a mostly steady rise with each week, going from two straight 30-yard games to a 51-yard Week 4 and 91-yard Week 5. He hasn't yet found the end zone, but looms as a potentially key factor to Oakland's passing attack, which has relied heavily on tight end Jared Cook while taking turns getting others involved with each week.