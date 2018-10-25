Injuries: LeSean McCoy still in concussion protocol

LeSean McCoy remains in concussion protocol.
The Buffalo Bills running back was limited in practice but is still in protocol after suffering a head injury in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
McCoy left Sunday's tilt on the second play of the game after suffering the blow.
The 30-year-old back must be fully cleared from concussion protocol in order to participate in Monday night's divisional tilt versus the New England Patriots. Getting in a limited practice Thursday is a positive sign, but there are more barriers to pass moving forward.
If Shady can't play, Chris Ivory would be in line to carry the load again for the Bills' backfield. In last week's blowout loss, the bruising back compiled 81 yards on 16 carries with McCoy out. Ivory was limited in practice Thursday with a hamstring injury and quarterbackDerek Anderson (back, calf) also was limited.
Other injuries we're tracking around the league today:
- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Donald Payne (MCL sprain) on injured Reserve, the team announced Thursday. The team promoted cornerback Dee Delany to the active roster in a corresponding move.
Jaguars cornerbackA.J. Bouye injured his calf in Wednesday's practice and didn't practice Thursday. He and cornerback Tyler Patmon (neck) won't be travelling to London, the team announced.
- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was limited for a second consecutive practice with a sore throwing shoulder and wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) didn't practice. Tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and defensive end Mario Addison (back) were both limited.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (groin) missed Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans, but the injury is not believed to be serious, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added there's a chance Stills can play next week. He's expected to return after Week 9 at the latest.
- New York Jets coach Todd Bowles met with reporters Thursday and corrected his original assessment on Bilal Powell's neck injury. On Wednesday, Bowles indicated that the injury, which will require surgery, could potentially end the running back's career. A day later Bowles said the injury is similar to the one wideout Quincy Enunwa suffered last year, and Powell should be ready for next season.
- Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse (concussion), linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) will not practice again.
- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (ankle/knee) and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (concussion) returned to practice but were limited. Running back Sony Michel (knee) and defensive back Eric Rowe (groin) did not practice.
- Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri tested his injured groin Thursday after sitting out practice Wednesday. He was officially limited. He needs five points to pass Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (2,544) and become the NFL's all-time career points leader. Safety Malik Hooker (hip), running backsMarlon Mack (ankle) and Robert Turbin (shoulder) and tight end Erik Swoope (knee) all sat out practice.
- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not be traveling with the team to London for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of injuries.
- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been dealing with swelling in his knee, but he fully participated in practice Thursday and is expected to play Sunday. Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder) was limited.
- Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) didn't take part in practice and guard Alex Lewis (neck) was limited.
- Denver Broncos linebackerVon Miller (ankle) and linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) were each limited in practice.
- Green Bay Packers cornerbackJaire Alexander (groin), wide receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring), tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (hamstring) were all limited in practice.
- Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) each did not practice.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (calf) and defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle) each sat out practice. LinebackerJason Pierre-Paul (ribs) was limited.
- Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip) and wide receiver John Ross (groin) all didn't practice. Center Billy Price (foot) was limited.
- Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) didn't practice and running back Adrian Peterson (ankle, shoulder) was limited.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), who isn't expected to play Sunday, was limited in practice. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) were limited too.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle), wide receiver Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), center Weston Richburg (knee), cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) and defensive end Solomon Thomas (thigh) all didn't practice. Wide receiver Dante Pettis (knee) was limited.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday and didn't return to the game. The Texansfear the injury is a torn ACL, a source told Rapoport. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and was ruled out. Linebacker Zach Cunningham suffered a knee injury and linebacker Peter Kalambayi left the game in the second half after suffering a concussion.