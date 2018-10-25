A.J. Bouye (calf) ruled out for Jaguars vs. Eagles

London fans won't get the chance to sample A.J. Bouye's sticky wideout coverage this week.

Bouye won't travel with the Jacksonville Jaguars to London for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a calf injury, the team announced. The Pro Bowler suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice and was held out of practice Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

In addition to Bouye, cornerback Tyler Patmon won't make the trip because of a neck injury.

With Bouye and Patmon out, the Jaguars will have to lean more on their pass rush to keep Carson Wentz and the Eagles in check. The Jaguars have the league's best passing defense (179.7 yards per game).

Jacksonville has struggled, at times, in the secondary, with Bouye and Jalen Ramsey not replicating the numbers they posted last year. Bouye led the league in passer rating (31.6) among NFL corners last year, but has dropped to 25th (77.0) this season. Ramsey was 13th last year (63.9) and is 35th (81.4) this year. The team has also struggled in slot coverage since losing Aaron Colvin to the Houston Texans in free agency.

Rookie corners Quenton Meeks, Tre Herndon and Dee Delaney should see plenty of time against the Eagles in Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) also won't be traveling to London because of injuries. Philadelphia also placed defensive end Derek Barnett (rotator cuff) on injured reserve Thursday.