Injuries: LeSean McCoy, Mathieu among hurt

Published: Dec 20, 2015 at 02:02 PM

The Buffalo Bills' offense can not catch a break.

Running back LeSean McCoy suffered a minor MCL sprain during the second half of the Bills' 35-25 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin.

McCoy, who was seen clutching his right knee after a catch and run, is considered day-to-day, Getlin reported.

Here's a look at the other injuries we've been tracking Sunday:

  1. The Texans feared quarterback T.J. Yates suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Colts and they were right. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Yates indeed tore his ACL, per a source. Brandon Weeden will replace Yates at quarterback for Houston.
  1. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a knee injury. He did not return, and Zach Mettenberger finished the game in a 33-16 loss to the Patriots.
  1. Cardinals running back David Johnson injured his right knee during Arizona's win over the Eagles. The rookie returned to the game in the second half.

On the defensive side, Tyrann Mathieu went down late in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury. Mathieu was injured after he intercepted a pass to seal the game for the Cardinals. He walked to the locker room after the injury. Bruce Arians didn't have an update on Mathieu's status after the game. Rapoport reported Monday moring that Mathieu has an MRI exam scheduled for his knee.

  1. Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck left Sunday's loss briefly in the fourth quarter because of a back injury, but managed to return late in the contest. Rookie wideout Phillip Dorsett suffered an ankle injury and did not return.
  1. Wideout Alshon Jeffery suffered a hamstring injury but later returned in the Bears' loss to the Vikings.
  1. Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered a first-half thigh injury in a 34-14 loss to the Chiefs.
  1. Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses (left foot) made an early exit in the team's win over the Bills.
  1. Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (abdomen) and safety Kam Chancellor (tailbone) did not suit up for Sunday's win over the Browns.
  1. Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's win over the Bears, but later returned.
  1. Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola went down with a knee injury against the Titans and did not return. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and safety Patrick Chung (hip) also made an early exit.
  1. Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree underwent evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Packers. Wideout Seth Roberts (abdomen) also made an early exit.
  1. Running back Melvin Gordon did not return after suffering a knee injury during the Chargers' victory over the Dolphins.
  1. Packers linebacker Jayrone Elliott has a quad injury and did not return in their win over the Raiders.
  1. Niners running back Shaun Draughn did not return with a knee injury in the loss against the Bengals.
  1. Steelers guard Mike Pouncey (foot) did not return to Pittsburgh's win over the Broncos.
  1. Eagles safety Eric Rowe suffered a concussion against the Cardinals. Cornerback Byron Maxwell injured his shoulder.
