Injuries: Leonard Fournette (hamstring) to miss time

Published: Oct 01, 2018 at 09:46 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans are riding high with a 3-1 record and tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South, but are now without an important defensive player for a few weeks.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro suffered a dislocated elbow in the Titans' 26-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and will miss two to four weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed that Vaccaro is expected to miss a few weeks.

After five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Vaccaro signed a free-agent deal with the Titans in early August during training camp in the wake of safety Johnathan Cyprien's ACL injury.

Vaccaro quickly asserted himself as a starter and became a contributor on the back end of coverage of the Titans' defense, totaling an interception and a sack through four games.

With Vaccaro down, the Titans' options within the safety group to replace him are Kendrick Lewis, rookie Dane Cruikshank and Brynden Trawick.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Monday:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins suffered a tight hamstring in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Denver Broncos, coach Andy Reid said after the game. He left the game and was declared out for the remainder of the contest by the team. ESPN's Lisa Salters reported Watkins ran on the sideline before the start of halftime, but he indicated to team trainers he wasn't feeling good enough to return.

During the second half, veteran linebacker Dee Ford left the game with a groin injury, Reid said.

  1. Denver Broncos offensive tackle Jared Veldheer suffered a left knee injury during the first half against the Chiefs, coach Vance Joseph said.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said running back Leonard Fournette will be sidelined again because of a lingering hamstring injury. Fournette had 11 carries in the Jaguars' win over the New York Jets but was unable to finish the game. He missed the Jaguars' previous two games after first suffering the injury in Week 1.

"It's probably going back to when he first hurt it," Marrone said. "I don't know how long it will be. We'll take it day-by-day. ... There's a thing that is pulling at it."

  1. The New England Patriots face the Colts on a short week and the big question is the health of tight end Rob Gronkowski. Rapoport reports Gronk is considered day to day with the ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
  1. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who returned in Week 4 after missing a game, told reporters his hamstring isn't 100 percent yet. "This thing is still healing up," he said.
  1. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said cornerback Terrance Mitchellunderwent surgery Monday morning on his fractured wrist. Jackson said he doesn't think the injury will be season-ending.
  1. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuelreturned to practice. The second-year wideout has not played this season after undergoing a procedure before the season to repair an irregular heartbeat.
  1. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said left tackle Trent Williams's minor knee surgery last week was successful. Gruden is unsure whether Williams will practice this week.
  1. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters he's optimistic that linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle) will return this week. Vernon has yet to play this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in late August.
  1. Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson is expected to return in two weeks once he comes off the non-football injury list, coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPNSeattle.

Carroll told reporters that tight end Will Dissly will undergo surgery for a torn patellar tendon and miss the rest of the season. Safety Earl Thomasmeanwhile is still deciding whether to undergo surgery on his lower leg fracture.

  1. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said cornerback Aaron Colvinmight not play again this season after suffering a severe ankle injury in Sunday's win against the Indianapolis Colts.
  1. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said linebacker Sam Acho tore a pectoral muscle and is out for the season.
  1. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says linebacker Dominique Easley (knee) underwent surgery this morning and is likely to be placed on injured reserve. McVay said kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin) could return this week.
  1. Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain will be sidelined 2 to 3 weeks with a knee injury that occurred Sunday against New England, Rapoport reports.
  1. Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) and cornerback Bene' Benwikere (spine) are day to day.
  1. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said running back LeSean McCoy (ribs) and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (head) came out of the game OK. McDermott added that safety Micah Hyde (groin) is week to week and running back Marcus Murphy (ribs) should return next week.
  1. The New York Jets placed linebacker Josh Martin (concussion) on injured reserve.
  1. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is dealing with a thigh/hamstring injury that could limit his practice participation this week, coach Kyle Shanahan said. As anticipated, cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) is expected to be out this week andDante Pettis will be out this week with a knee injury. Solomon Thomas (shoulder) should be OK, Shanahan said, and safetyJaquiski Tartt (shoulder) is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Running back Matt Breida is dealing with a shoulder injury, but Shanahan told reporters "he should be all right" this week. Offensive linemen Joe Staley (knee), Mike McGlinchey and Weston Richburg are each dealing with knee injuries that could limit their practice participation this week.

  1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiverT.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (hand) didn't practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game against the New England Patriots. Offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), safety Clayton Geathers (knee) and running backMarlon Mack (hamstring) were each limited.
