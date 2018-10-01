Pats TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle) considered day to day

The ankle injury that knocked Rob Gronkowski from Sunday's win isn't considered serious.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Gronk is considered day-to-day with the ankle issue, per a source informed of the situation.

The New England Patriots' tight end exited in the third quarter of the blowout and did not return. He participated 49 snaps (65 percent of the offensive plays), catching four of seven targets for 44 yards in the 38-7 win.

On a normal week, the ankle issue would likely not be a hindrance, but with the Patriots playing Thursday versus the Indianapolis Colts, Gronk's situation is one to monitor in the coming days.