Injuries: Le'Veon Bell officially active vs. Redskins

Running back Duke Johnson is officially active for the Texans on Sunday, which means he'll be active for the 10th game this season for Houston. Therefore, the Cleveland Browns, who traded Johnson to the Texans earlier this season, will receive a third-round pick. Initially, the Browns were to receive a fourth-round selection, but if Johnson was active for at least 10 games, the pick would improve to a third-rounder and on Sunday it has.