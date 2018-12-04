Injuries: Landon Collins (shoulder) out vs. Redskins

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Collins is out versus the Washington Redskins after suffering a shoulder injury, per sources informed of the situation.
The two-time Pro Bowl safety injured the shoulder in Sunday's overtime victory over the Chicago Bears. He missed some snaps but returned to the tilt.
Collins has compiled 96 tackles and four passes defended in 12 starts this season. He's slated to become a free agent in 2019 unless the Giants utilize the franchise tag or extend his contract before the new league year.
Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Tuesday:
- Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that running back James Connerwill miss this Sunday's game in Oakland due to an ankle sprain.
- NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Denver Broncos are signing free agent cornerback Jamar Taylor to add secondary depth following Chris Harris Jr.'s broken leg this past Sunday, which is expected to sideline him the rest of the regular season. Harris told reporters he believes he could come back for the postseason if the Broncos secure a playoff spot.
- Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced on a conference call Tuesday that Colt McCoy had successful surgery on his fractured right fibula, and that he doesn't expect the team to place the QB on injured reserve, leaving hope for a return this season.
- Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown (clavicle) is out for the rest of the regular season at least, according to a source from Garafolo. Head coach Sean McVay called the news a "huge loss" as the primary backup to Todd Gurley is now out. Brown's availability in the playoffs is to be determined.
- The Atlanta Falcons have placed long snapper Josh Harris (hip) on injured reserve, and signed Jon Condo to serve as his replacement.
- Houston Texans running back D'Onte Foreman has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list after fully recovering from a torn achilles suffered midway through last season. The Texans waived cornerback Natrell Jamerson in order to make room on the active roster for the second-year back out of Texas.
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and defensive end Calais Campbell (ankle) were limited participants in Tuesday's practice. On the offensive side for the Jags, starting tackles Jermey Parnell (knee) and Josh Walker (foot/ankle) were also limited, while wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (quad) did not practice.
Jacksonville heads to Tennessee in this week's edition of Thursday Night Football.
- Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan (knee) missed Tuesday's practice. Cornerback Malcolm Butler (quad) and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (ankle) were limited.