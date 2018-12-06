Injuries: Julio Jones (foot) expects to play vs. Packers

Two missed days of practice apparently won't keep Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones from playing in Week 14.
Jones, who is dealing with a foot injury, told reporters Thursday he "feels fine" and "will be ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, the Falcons' official website reported.
Atlanta's leading receiver comes off a game where he had just two catches for 18 yards while playing on 41 of the team's 53 offensive snaps in a 26-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
In other injury news for the Falcons, linebacker Deion Jones (foot) was a full participant in practice after being limited Wednesday.
Here are other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:
- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (right shoulder) looks poised to make his return Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. The second-year QB missed the last two games for the Bears, who went 1-1 in that span under backup Chase Daniel. Trubisky was a full participant in practice Thursday. Defensive back Deon Bush (hamstring) sat out practice for the second straight day.
- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is dealing with an injured right shoulder and was officially limited in practice. Coach Ron Rivera said Newton took the reps he planned for him for Thursday. Kicker Graham Gano (knee) showed up on the injury report and was limited at practice.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive ends Carlos Dunlap (hip) and Michael Johnson (pectoral) were upgraded to full participants in practice after being limited Wednesday.
- New York Giants safety Landon Collins (shoulder) was officially placed on injured reserve, ending his year as he enters free agency this offseason. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (hip) practiced in full after missing out Wednesday. Tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ribs) also practiced in full after being limited Wednesday.
- Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smithremains in the hospital battling an infection to his leg after having surgery on his broken fibula and tibia in Week 13.
- New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) is set to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Missing the last three games for the Jets, the rookie has practiced in full the last two days. Meanwhile, running back Isaiah Crowell (toe) did not practice.
- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) has yet to return to practice, but on Thursday's edition of Good Morning Football, head coach Anthony Lynn wouldn't rule him out to play this week vs. the Bengals, saying, "It's possible. You never know." Gordon sustained an MCL injury to his left knee during the Chargers' Week 12 win over the Cardinals.
On a positive note for the Chargers, defensive tackle Brandon Mebane practiced in full for the first time since returning to the team after dealing with a family matter.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) was a full participant in practice after sitting out Wednesday. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) was limited for the second straight day in his attempt to return to the starting lineup.
- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (knee) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) practiced in full after being limited Wednesday, and were taken off the injury report.
- Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) did not practice for the second straight day. Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), running back Kenyan Drake (shoulder) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder) were all limited.
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (foot) practiced in full after being limited Wednesday. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck) was also limited, while linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) did not practice.
- Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams (shoulder) practiced in full after being limited Wednesday. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) did not practice after being limited the day before. Not practicing for the second straight day were tackle Jordan Peters (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (foot), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf).
- Houston Texans guard Zach Fulton (hand) was the only player missing from practice. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) practiced in full after being limited Wednesday.
- The Indianapolis Colts have a multitude of injuries heading into their AFC South tilt against the Texans. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (shoulder), tight end Eric Ebron (back/illness), center Ryan Kelly (knee), safety Mike Mitchell (calf) and defensive lineman Margus Hunt (knee) all missed their second straight day of practice. Cornerback Nate Hairston (ankle) also missed practice after being limited Wednesday. With safety Malik Hooker (hip) and wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) also limited, the only positive for the Colts was safety Clayton Geathers (knee) practicing in full after being out Wednesday.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb) and Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice for the second day in a row.
- Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder) and center Chase Roullier (knee) both returned to the practice field but were limited. Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shin) and offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom (knee/ankle) did not practice.
- The Oakland Raiders designated offensive tackle Donald Penn for return off injured reserve. Penn was placed on IR after sustaining a leg injury in Week 4. This is the second player the Raiders have designated for return off IR this season, and with that being the NFL limit per team, it leaves running back Marshawn Lynch (groin) on IR for the rest of the year.
- Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) were limited in practice for the second day in a row.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) was limited in practice for the second consecutive day, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) and safety Tony Jefferson both missed practice.
- San Francsico 49ers running back Matt Brieda (ankle) wide receiver Pierre Garcon (knee) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) did not practice. Offensive tackle Joe Staley returned to practice in full after he was missing Wednesday for a non-injury related matter.
- Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (ribs) returned to practice in limited form, while cornerback Tramaine Brock (ribs) missed practice again.
- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (knee) and linebacker Deone Bucannon (chest) were the only ones not practicing.
- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (back), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (quad), cornerback Darius Slay (ankle) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (neck) are notable starters who were limited in practice. Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) is still not practicing.
- Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (finger) and linebacker Shaquem Griffin (knee) were limited in practice ahead of Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiverDoug Baldwin (hip), defensive end Dion Jordan (knee), offensive tackle Duane Brown (ankle), guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and linebacker K.J. Wight (knee) all sat out practice.
- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) was limited in practice and cornerbackXavier Rhodes (hamstring) was a full-go. Cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion), linebackerEric Kendricks (rib) and wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) all sat out practice.
- Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith left in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a knee injury. Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and left the game. Offensive tackle Jack Conklinsuffered a knee injury in the third quarter and didn't return.
- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Leon Jacobs suffered a quad injury in the first half against the Titans and did not return. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus left the game early because of illness.