Lynn on Melvin Gordon playing Week 14: 'It's possible'

Melvin Gordon continues to sit out of practice due to a knee injury, and could miss his second straight game.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and wouldn't close the door on the running back playing this week versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It's possible. You never know. You never know," he said when asked if Gordon would play Sunday. "You just want everybody preparing for everybody."

The phrasing doesn't sound very optimistic for Gordon's chances of returning this week.

With Gordon out last week against Pittsburgh, the Chargers running game was stymied early with scat-back Austin Ekeler handing duties. Then Justin Jackson got carries and found a groove in the second-half, going for 63 yards on eight carries (7.9 average).

If Gordon sits again, expect the rookie to see more of the ground-game touches this week against Cincy, with Ekeler returning to his normal role.

As for the type of player the Chargers would be missing if Gordon can't play again, Lynn was asked who he'd compare the fourth-year pro to from NFL history:

"As I tell these guys, there are no new models," he said. "Everyone reminds me of someone. Quite frankly, if you don't remind me of someone, then you probably not the guy that needs to be on our roster. But Melvin, the season he's having right now and the growth I've seen out of him in a year is unbelievable. ...If I had to compare, him to someone, I would say he's more like an Eddie George, but a better receiver."