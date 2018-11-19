Around the NFL

Injuries: Josh Allen (elbow) on track to start for Bills

Published: Nov 19, 2018
Nick Shook

Josh Allen's time on the sideline is nearing its end.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday morning the rookie quarterback is on track to start Sunday.

Allen had missed a month's worth of games due to an elbow injury suffered in a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Oct. 14. The Bills have rightfully taken things slow with Allen's recovery, as the injury occurred on his throwing elbow, floundering with doomed replacements Nathan Peterman (cut) and Derek Anderson, who remains in the concussion protocol.

Matt Barkley, in his first start as a Bill in Week 10, authored a stunning performance that produced a 41-10 win, completing 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He was the lone bright spot in what was an otherwise dark month offensively for the Bills.

With Allen back, the Bills can resume their progression toward the future at the position.

Elsewhere in injury news Monday:

  1. Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith underwent surgery on his broken leg Sunday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury is not considered career-threatening, Rapoport added. Redskins coach Jay Gruden confirmed Monday that Smith's surery went well and he is expected to make a full recovery.
  1. The Los Angeles Ramsactivated receiver/returner Pharoh Cooper to the 53-man roster and moved Cooper Kupp (knee) to injured reserve in a corresponding move.
  1. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) did not participate in the team's first practice since the bye week. The rookie was sidelined Week 10 because of a right foot injury.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox's knee ailment is not as serious as it seemed Sunday, sources told Rapoport. He will be week-to-week. And initial tests for cornerback Rasul Douglas showed a sprain.
  1. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirms wideoutJakeem Grant will go on injured reserve with a lower leg injury, according to ESPN. Gase said he did not tear his Achilles, but his season is over.
  1. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger rather than elbow, which was originally reported. He was cleared by a neurologist and is not in the concussion protocol.
  1. Tests confirmed Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson sustained a knee sprain in Sunday's win over the Panthers, Rapoport reports. He could miss a game or two, but will not need surgery, Rapoport adds.
  1. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said center Ryan Kelly "could miss a little time" with a knee injury he suffered Sunday. The Colts will take a few days to decide his status and he could be week to week, Reich said.
  1. The Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the team placed wide receiver Brandon LaFell on injured reserve after he suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.
  1. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said tight end Jimmy Graham intends to play next week against the Minnesota Vikings despite suffering a broken thumb on Thursday. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels is dealing with a foot injury that could sideline him a couple weeks.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is playing in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams after missing last week's game with a foot injury.
  1. Dallas Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim suffered a broken wrist on Sunday against the Falcons and won't play Thursday against the Washington Redskins, the team announced.
