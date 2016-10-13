Around the NFL

Injuries: Jordan Reed (concussion) sits out practice

Published: Oct 13, 2016 at 07:53 AM

Jordan Reed didn't practice Thursday.

The Redskins tight end was officially diagnosed with a concussion and missed practice for the second straight day. Reed started experiencing concussion-like symptoms during Tuesday's workouts and hasn't returned to the field since. Gruden confirmed Reed is in the league's concussion protocol.

Reed is Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins' favorite target, particularly in the red zone. He is Cousins' primary receiver when looking to move the chains on big third downs and he was extremely important in their NFC East winning campaign last season.

Reed has 33 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns through five games this season.

In other Redskins injury news, cornerback Josh Norman was limited and practicing with a protective cast on his right hand, which is still sore after the Ravens' Breshad Perriman fell on it Sunday. Norman told reporters he would play against the Eagles on Sunday. Josh Doctson (Achilles tendon) did not practice and Su'a Cravens (concussion) and Dashaun Phillips (hamstring) were limited.

Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Thursday:

  1. Bengals wideout A.J. Green returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday with a calf injury. Tight end Tyler Eifert (back) is sitting out again.
  1. Cam Newton (concussion) and Jonathan Stewart (hamstring) are practicing for the second straight day for the Panthers. Newton was a full participant in practice but remains in the concussion protocol and needs to be cleared by the independent neurologist, coach Ron Rivera said.
  1. Broncos offensive tackle Russell Okung was transported to the hospital after Thursday's 21-13 loss to the San Diego Chargers after experiencing concussion-like symptoms, the team announced. He was later released Thursday night and was cleared to return to Denver, according to a team spokesman. In addition, wide receiver Cody Latimer suffered a concussion during the first half of Thursday's game against the Chargers and did not return. Wideout Emmanuel Sanders suffered a left knee injury.
  1. Ravens receiver Steve Smith (ankle) still isn't practicing and fellow wideout Mike Wallace (ribs) is still wearing a red non-contact jersey. Kelvin Benjamin had a sore knee and was limited in practice.
  1. Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee) was limited in practice, participating in one-on-one drills.
  1. Among those not practicing for the Browns are left tackle Joe Thomas (knee) and guard Joel Bitonio (foot).
  1. Lions running back Theo Riddick (ankle) is missing from practice, along with tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) and linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad).
  1. NFL Network's James Palmer reported that the Broncos will roll with Trevor Siemian at quarterback in Thursday night's game against the Chargers and he is active for the game. Denver initially listed him as questionable with a shoulder injury, which caused him to miss last weekend's game against the Falcons.
  1. Jets coach Todd Bowles said cornerback Darrelle Revis (hamstring), linebacker David Harris (hamstring) and center Nick Mangold (knee) all did not practice for the Jets.
  1. Browns coach Hue Jackson said rookie quarterback Cody Kessler (ribs) "practiced full. I think he's ready to go."
  1. Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (hamstring) missed practice, and while coach Rex Ryan won't rule out him for Sunday's game against the 49ers, it's not a great sign for the star defensive tackle.
  1. Giants defender Jason Pierre-Paul (groin) says there's no question he will play Sunday against the Ravens. Running back Rashad Jennings expects to be back in the lineup after missing the last three games with a groin injury.
  1. Bears receiver Kevin White (leg) had surgery Tuesday and it went well, coach John Fox said.
  1. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (hamstring),Martellus Bennett (ankle), running back LeGarrette Blount (hip) and wideout Julian Edelman (foot) were limited in practice again.
  1. Raiders running back Latavius Murray sat out practice again as he continues to nurse a toe injury.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
news

This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Panthers WR DJ Moore switches jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2

Fresh off a career year in 2020, the talented Panthers wideout will dawn a new number entering the 2021 season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of rehab schedule, to participate in OTAs

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ will be back on the practice field next week. The Chiefs QB remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in OTAs, James Palmer reports.
news

Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

It was a bit of a tumultuous season for the Seahawks concerning franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, but head coach Pete Carroll says that's all "old news to talk about" now with Wilson "fired up about his team."
news

Roundup: 49ers waive WR Marqise Lee, sign WR Bennie Fowler

Wide receiver Marquise Lee was waived by the 49ers after less than a week with the club, as San Francisco signed former Saints, Giants and Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler. 
news

Jaguars signed TE Tim Tebow for one-year, minimum $920K deal

Tim Tebow signed a one-year deal worth $920,000, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The contract does not include any guaranteed money, Rapoport added.
news

Broncos promote Darren Mougey to director of player personnel

The Broncos continue to revamp their front office. Denver announced it has promoted assistant director of college scouting Darren Mougey to director of player personnel. With the move, Mougey is expected to work directly with new GM George Paton on all player personnel decisions. 
news

Ryan Kerrigan 'fired up' to join former rival Eagles: 'I really feel wanted there'

Washington moved forward without ﻿Ryan Kerrigan﻿, the club's all-time sack leader. Its loss is Philadelphia's gain. The new Eagles pass rusher said his former rivals recruited him heavily during free agency.
news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard 'super excited' about offensive upgrades

New York spent the offseason stockpiling new weapons on offense, signing star receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, speedster ﻿John Ross﻿, tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ and drafting wideout ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ in the first round. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW