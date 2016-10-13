Injuries: Jordan Reed (concussion) sits out practice

Jordan Reed didn't practice Thursday.
The Redskins tight end was officially diagnosed with a concussion and missed practice for the second straight day. Reed started experiencing concussion-like symptoms during Tuesday's workouts and hasn't returned to the field since. Gruden confirmed Reed is in the league's concussion protocol.
Reed is Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins' favorite target, particularly in the red zone. He is Cousins' primary receiver when looking to move the chains on big third downs and he was extremely important in their NFC East winning campaign last season.
Reed has 33 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns through five games this season.
In other Redskins injury news, cornerback Josh Norman was limited and practicing with a protective cast on his right hand, which is still sore after the Ravens' Breshad Perriman fell on it Sunday. Norman told reporters he would play against the Eagles on Sunday. Josh Doctson (Achilles tendon) did not practice and Su'a Cravens (concussion) and Dashaun Phillips (hamstring) were limited.
Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Thursday:
- Bengals wideout A.J. Green returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday with a calf injury. Tight end Tyler Eifert (back) is sitting out again.
- Cam Newton (concussion) and Jonathan Stewart (hamstring) are practicing for the second straight day for the Panthers. Newton was a full participant in practice but remains in the concussion protocol and needs to be cleared by the independent neurologist, coach Ron Rivera said.
- Broncos offensive tackle Russell Okung was transported to the hospital after Thursday's 21-13 loss to the San Diego Chargers after experiencing concussion-like symptoms, the team announced. He was later released Thursday night and was cleared to return to Denver, according to a team spokesman. In addition, wide receiver Cody Latimer suffered a concussion during the first half of Thursday's game against the Chargers and did not return. Wideout Emmanuel Sanders suffered a left knee injury.
- Ravens receiver Steve Smith (ankle) still isn't practicing and fellow wideout Mike Wallace (ribs) is still wearing a red non-contact jersey. Kelvin Benjamin had a sore knee and was limited in practice.
- Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee) was limited in practice, participating in one-on-one drills.
- Among those not practicing for the Browns are left tackle Joe Thomas (knee) and guard Joel Bitonio (foot).
- Lions running back Theo Riddick (ankle) is missing from practice, along with tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) and linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad).
- NFL Network's James Palmer reported that the Broncos will roll with Trevor Siemian at quarterback in Thursday night's game against the Chargers and he is active for the game. Denver initially listed him as questionable with a shoulder injury, which caused him to miss last weekend's game against the Falcons.
- Browns coach Hue Jackson said rookie quarterback Cody Kessler (ribs) "practiced full. I think he's ready to go."
- Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (hamstring),Martellus Bennett (ankle), running back LeGarrette Blount (hip) and wideout Julian Edelman (foot) were limited in practice again.