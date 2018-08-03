Around the NFL

Injuries: Jets' Quincy Enunwa reportedly out 1-2 weeks

Published: Aug 03, 2018
New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa missed the past two practices with an undisclosed injury. The big-bodied target apparently will miss more time.

Enunwa suffered a thumb injury that will sideline him one to two weeks, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported. The 26-year-old Enunwa was seen with a wrap on his right hand.

Jets coach Todd Bowles declined to comment on the extent of Enuwa's injury on Thursday, only noting that it did not have anything to do with the receiver's neck, an issue which wiped out his entire 2017 campaign.

The thumb injury is a setback for a vital Jets offensive weapon. After proving to be a reliable, tough target in 2016 (58 catches, for 857 yards and 4 TDs), injuries threaten to wipe it all away. With Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor, the Jets have a solid quartet atop the depth chart. Behind them sits a quagmire.

Other injury news we are tracking this Friday:

  1. Niners cornerback Richard Sherman fell hard early in practice Friday and had his hamstring tighten up, forcing him off the field, coach Kyle Shanahan said afterward. Receiver Dante Pettis (groin) did not practice.

Guard Joshua Garnett got some good news on his ailing knee, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Garnett received a second opinion on his knee and will avoid surgery, instead continuing to rehab and receive treatment, Pelissero reported.

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after practice that linebacker Bud Dupreehas been placed in concussion protocol.
  1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Giants cornerback Sam Beal, their supplemental draft choice, will undergo surgery today to repair his recently dislocated shoulder, according to a source informed of the procedure. Beal's season is over before it began.
  1. Cardinals linebacker Deonne Bucannonsuffered a hyperextended left knee and missed practice Friday, per coach Steve Wilks. Bucannon will undergo an MRI.
  1. The Detroit Lions announced they removed defensive end Cornelius Washington from the active/non-football injury list. The defensive end will return to practice Friday.
  1. Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) passed his physical and will practice on a limited basis.
  1. The Colts have restored tackle Jeremy Vujnovich (calf) from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday.
  1. Patriots wide receiverKenny Britt was activated off the PUP list and returned to practice Friday.
  1. Titans safety Jonathan Cyprien (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
  1. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kaelin Clay left practice early after suffering a ribs injury and wide receiver Cam Phillips suffered a groin injury.
