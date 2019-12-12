Injuries: Jameis Winston tosses tennis balls in practice

Jameis Winston took a small step in the right direction Thursday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wasn't throwing footballs in practice but has progressed to tossing tennis balls, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
Winston suffered a hand injury in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts but returned in the second half to lead the victory. Bruce Arians called the injury day-to-day.
Winston was officially listed as limited in practice on Wednesday but only did simulated throws. Thursday, he progressed to tennis balls.
It's a step in the right direction with the Bucs hoping Winston will be ready for Sunday's game in Detroit against the Lions.
Friday's practice session will provide further clarity if Winston is able to upgrade from tennis balls to an NFL pigskin.
Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:
»The New York Jets inactives for Thursday night against the Ravens are: safety Jamal Adams, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, cornerbackArthur Maulet, running back Bilal Powell, cornerback Brian Poole, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and first-round rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
Earlier in the day, the Jets placed tight endRyan Griffin on injured reserve and activated offensive linemanBrent Qvale.
»Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews are active for Thursday's game against the Jets. The Ravens inactives are: quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, cornerback Anthony Averett, linebacker Chris Board, defensive tackle Justin Ellis, offensive lineman Ben Powers and offensive linemanRonnie Stanley.
»The New Orleans Saints placed defensive end Marcus Davenport (foot) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday. With a pair of defenders out for the rest of the season, the team signed former second-round pick Noah Spence.
»The Cincinnati Bengals cleared first-round offensive tackle Jonah Williams to resume practicing with the team. Williams, the No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft, has not played this season due to a shoulder injury he suffered in June during OTAs.
»Detroit Lions defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand is headed to injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Detroit officially made the move Thursday and promoted receiver Travis Fulgham to the active roster.
»Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark will not practice Thursday. Clark is still being evaluated for a stomach issue that he is now seeing a specialist for, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
»San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman could be sidelined until January with the hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's win, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Rapoport adds defensive end Dee Ford, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to be out approximately four weeks.
»Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) is expected to suit up this week against the Chargers.
»Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller says his knee injury has improved. "It's way better than it was last week," Miller told reporters Thursday. "I shouldn't have any problems playing. it's definitely way better. I'm back now."
»Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Thursday. Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster(knee), who left practice early, was listed as a limited participant.
»Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y Hilton (calf) and cornerback Pierre Desir (groin) were both limited at practice. Cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) did not participate.
»Dallas Cowboys linebackers Leighton Vader Esch (neck) and Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh) missed practice for the second straight day. Safety Jeff Heath (shoulders) and running back Tony Pollard (ankle) were updated from limited participants to full participants.