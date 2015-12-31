Injuries: Jadeveon Clowney (foot) likely out Sunday

The Texans have a chance to clinch the AFC South on Sunday, but Houston will probably have to do so without Jadeveon Clowney.
"I would say that Jadeveon will probably not play in the game on Sunday," Bill O'Brien said on Thursday, according to the team's Twitter account.
Clowney has been bothered by a foot injury. The 2014 No. 1 overall pick has been hampered with various injuries throughout his young career.
Take a look at some other injuries that we are tracking:
- Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder) sat out practice on Thursday. Peterson is expected to play when the team takes on the Packers with the NFC North on the line. Linval Joseph (foot) was also not available for practice.
- Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (foot) was a full participant in practice. Wideout Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) was limited, while tight end Owen Daniels (knee/shoulder) didn't practice.
- Mike Pettine announced Thursday morning that quarterback Johnny Manziel (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
- Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (illness) was excused from practice for Carolina. Ted Ginn Jr. (knee), Jonathan Stewart (foot) and Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) also did not practice.
- Buccaneers guard Logan Mankins (knee) and cornerback Sterling Moore (ankle) both practiced on Thursday.
- The Bears announced that wide receiver Eddie Royal (illness), tight end Zach Miller (toe), center Hroniss Grasu (knee) and defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins (ankle/illness) all did not practice on Thursday.
- Eagles corner Byron Maxwell (shoulder) said that he doesn't expect to play Sunday against the Giants, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.
- Bengals qarterback AJ McCarron (wrist) and tight end Tyler Eifert (concussion) were full participants. Safety George Iloka (groin), wideout Marvin Jones (hamstring) and defensive end Carlos Dunlap (hamstring) were limited.
- Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (toe) and safety Kam Chancellor (pelvis) were limited participants in Thursday's practice.