Injuries: Jackson returns; Marshall sits out practice

Published: Sep 22, 2016 at 06:45 AM

**DeSean Jackson** is back.

The Redskins wide receiver returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's go-around with foot and ankle ailments, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Jackson was listed as a limited participant.

Jay Gruden said Jackson looked good, but didn't go full speed at times and that the team will evaluate him at practice tomorrow before deciding about his playing status. Jackson was injured sometime in the third quarter of Washington's loss to the Cowboys.

Jackson's return to the practice is obviously a good sign for Washington, who don't want to go into an intra-division away game against an emerging secondary without its top wideout.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Thursday:

  1. The Jets are being very cautious with **Brandon Marshall**. The wide receiver, who nearly suffered a season-ending injury last week, did not practice with his knee injury. Marshall was joined by guard **James Carpenter** (calf), linebacker **Erin Henderson** (foot) and quarterback **Bryce Petty** (shoulder).

**Eric Decker** (shoulder) was a limited participant in his return to practice. Linebacker **David Harris** was also limited.

  1. Jacksonville is getting healthy. Running back **Chris Ivory** practiced for the second straight day since coming back from a week-long illness. Wide receiver **Allen Robinson** (illness) and safety **Johnathan Cyprien** (knee, triceps) returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday.

On his prospects for Sunday, Ivory said, per Hays Carlyon of the Florida Times-Union, "I'm not sure how well conditioned I am at this point, but I think I'm well enough to play on Sunday."

Cornerback **Davon House** (hamstring) and center **Brandon Linder** (knee) were added to the injury report and did not practice Thursday. Cornerback **Prince Amukamara** (hamstring), tackle **Kelvin Beachum** (concussion) and defensive end **Jared Odrick** (tricep) also did not practice.

  1. Vikings defensive tackle **Sharrif Floyd** underwent surgery on his injured knee Thursday, coach Mike Zimmer said. It is unclear how long he will be out.
  1. Bengals tight end **Tyler Eifert** is at practice in full pads again after being limited in his return on Wednesday.
  1. Bills coach Rex Ryan is concerned that **Sammy Watkins** won't be able to play Sunday. The wide receiver sat out another practice Thursday with a foot injury. Backup wideout **Greg Salas** also injured his groin in practice.
  1. Broncos tight end **Virgil Green** (calf) is a game-time decision on Sunday, NFL Network's James Palmer reports. Green did not practice Thursday, along with right tackle **Donald Stephenson** (calf).
  1. Falcons wide receiver **Julio Jones ** (calf) did not practice on Thursday, but did go through a team walk-through, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
  1. Bears coach John Fox said that wide receiver internal-link-placeholder-1 and **Jay Cutler** (thumb) did not participate in practice Thursday.
  1. Falcons rookie safety **Keanu Neal** returned to practice after missing the last three to four weeks with a knee injury.
  1. Panthers defensive tackle **Kawann Short** (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice. Guard **Trai Turner** (ankle) practiced fully.
  1. Giants offensive lineman **Marshall Newhouse** (calf) and safety **Darian Thompson** (foot) did not practice. Running back **Rashad Jennings** was limited with a thumb injury.
  1. For the second straight day, Eagles cornerback **Leodis McKelvin** (hamstring), tight end **Zach Ertz** (ribs), linebacker **Mychal Kendricks** (broken nose) and guard **Isaac Seumalo** (pec) were held out of practice.
  1. Dolphins running back **Arian Foster** (groin) and center **Mike Pouncey** (hip) both did not practice for the second straight week. Foster is reportedly a long shot to play Sunday.

Players listed as limited participants include: linebacker **Jelani Jenkins** (knee), defensive end **Jason Jones** (ankle), linebacker **Koa Misi** (shoulder) and wide receiver** DeVante Parker** (hamstring).

  1. Chargers defensive end **Joey Bosa** (hamstring) and offensive guard Orlando Franklin (hamstring) were limited participants in practice Thursday. Veteran tight end **Antonio Gates** (hamstring) and safety **Jahleel Addae** (clavicle) did not practice. Tackle **King Dunlap** (illness) and receiver **Tyrell Williams** (shoulder) were full participants.
  1. Packers guard **T.J. Lang** (hip), cornerback **Sam Shields** (concussion), linebacker **Clay Matthews** (ankle/hamstring), defensive end **Datone Jones** (knee) did not participate in practice.
  1. Patriots tight end **Rob Gronkowski** (hamstring) made his season debut against Houston. Quarterback **Jimmy Garoppolo** (shoulder), linebacker **Dont'a Hightower** (knee), and guard **Jonathan Cooper** (foot) didn't play.
  1. Texans tight end **Stephen Anderson** suffered a hamstring injury and didn't return to the game.
  1. Seahawks guard **Germain Ifedi** (ankle) and running back **Thomas Rawls** (shin) did not participate in practice.
