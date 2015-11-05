Injuries: Hilton (foot) misses second-straight practice

The Indianapolis Colts could use all they can get on offense as they meet the unbeaten Denver Broncos and their stout defense. Unfortunately, it looks like they could be a man down.
Star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was in a boot at practice Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Star. It's Hilton's second-straight missed practice and it would be a surprise if he plays Sunday.
Hilton suffered a foot sprain, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Should the fourth-year wideout be unable to play, it'll mean extra looks for Andre Johnson and Donte Moncrief.
Read the rest of Thursday's injury news:
The Bears are preparing rookie Jeremy Langford to fill Forte's spot if he's unable to go. Also, wideout Eddie Royal and linebacker Pernell McPhee missed practice with knee injuries.
- Titans rookie running back David Cobb most likely won't be activated to the Titans' roster until next week, according to interim coach Mike Mularkey. Cobb has been on IR Boomerang for the first half of the year with a calf injury.
- Dez Bryant was limited in practice for the second-straight day as he works his way back from the foot injury that sidelined him for most of the season's first half. Bryant played for the first time last week since suffering the injury in Week 1.
- Jets center Nick Mangold (neck) and wide receiver Brandon Marshall (toe/ankle) were both limited in practice. Mangold missed last week's loss to the Raiders with the injury.
- Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (knee) sat out practice while safety D.J. Swearinger (toe) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) were limited.
- Eagles running back Ryan Mathews didn't practice because of a groin injury he suffered in Philadelphia's Week 7 loss to the Panthers. Mathews played through the injury and had one of his best games as part of the Eagles. Offensive tackle Jason Peters (back) and linebacker DeMeco Ryans (hamstring) also missed practice.
- Giants tight end Larry Donnell (neck), Victor Cruz (calf) and linebacker Jon Beason (ankle/knee) all didn't practice. Running back Orleans Darkwa (back) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (pectoral) were limited.
- Patriots wideout Julian Edelman (knee) and running back Dion Lewis (abdomen) both practiced in a limited capacity.
- Redskins linebacker Keenan Robinson missed practice because of a "rotator cuff-type" ailment, according to coach Jay Gruden. Wideout DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and defensive back DeAngelo Hall (toe) were limited.
- Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (hamstring) and safety Charles Woodson (shoulder / knee) practiced after sitting out Wednesday.
- Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron (hamstring) and safety Jordan Phillips (thumb) each did not practice. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (foot) and safety Jordan Kovacs (knee) have been sidelined the last two practices.
- Vikings rookie wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) and defensive end Everson Griffen (neck) were limited in practice. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (ribs) missed a second-straight practice.
- Niners wide receiver Anquan Boldin (hamstring), guard Alex Boone (knee) and running back Carlos Hyde (foot) each did not practice Thursday.