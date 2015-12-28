Around the NFL

Injuries: Hasselbeck doubtful; Whitehurst put on IR

Published: Dec 28, 2015 at 05:36 AM

The Indianapolis Colts' minute playoff chances could be further dashed by a disastrous quarterback situation.

Matt Hasselbeck suffered a sprained AC joint in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins and Charlie Whitehurst was placed on injured reserve after suffering a pulled hamstring in the game. Hasselbeck is doubtful for next week according to coach Chuck Pagano.

Andrew Luck has missed the past six weeks with a lacerated kidney, but it's unknown whether he'll be capable of playing in the team's regular-season finale against the Texans.

The 40-year-old Hasselbeck has been banged up in recent weeks. After Sunday's win, he said he "wasn't ruling anything out, but I'm not super optimistic" about playing in Week 17. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport added he's not expected to play against the Texans.

Stephen Morris, who hasn't played in an NFL game, could potentially play for the Colts. Pagano added he's the only quarterback in the building, but confirmed the team worked out free agent Josh Freeman.

Here is the rest of the Monday injury news we are tracking:

  1. As has been the case all season, the Bills have a bevy of injuries heading into their final game against the Jets. Running back LeSean McCoy (knee) is in a wait-and-see predicament, coach Rex Ryan said. Cornerback Ronald Darby (back) could return.

Ryan isn't expecting Charles Clay (back) to return in time for the finale. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has a pinched nerve but Rex is hoping he'll play. Wideout Marcus Easley dislocated his knee cap and broke his knee in three spots. They say he will come back in time for Sunday's game.

  1. Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer suffered a leg injury against the Jets that quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game. The team hasn't announced the nature of his injury or if he'll play this week.
  1. Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker suffered a mild high-ankle sprain Sunday. He will miss next week but will hopefully return in time for the playoffs, according to Rapoport.
  1. Chargers safety Eric Weddlewas placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. He's likely played his last game for the team. Tight end Ladarius Green (ankle), safety Darrell Stuckey (knee) and defensive tackle Sean Lissemore (shoulder) were also placed on IR.
  1. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is day to day, according to coach Dan Campbell, who also said he thinks the signal-caller will be ready Sunday. Tannehill took a beating in Sunday's loss to the Colts. Linebacker Jelani Jenkins (ankle) is also day to day, Campbell added.
  1. Bears coach John Fox doesn't think defensive tackle Eddie Goldman needs surgery on his ankle.
  1. The Steelers placed fullback Roosevelt Nix (foot) on injured reserve.
  1. The Bills placed wide receiver Marcus Easley on injured reserve Monday after he broke his knee in three places Sunday.
  1. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told the media Monday that the team is still determining whether wideout Dez Bryant (foot/ankle/knee) can suit up for the season finale against the Redskins. "We'll see," Garrett said. "He's going to have some further tests and evaluations here in the next couple of days and we'll make a better determination as the week goes on."
  1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says there is a chance safety Kam Chancellor (pelvis), tackle Russell Okung (calf), and defensive tackle Jordan Hill (quad) will play this week. Running back Marshawn Lynch (hernia) will work out Monday and Tuesday before he can be cleared for practice this week.
  1. Bengals tight end Ryan Hewitt suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Broncos and did not return. Quarterback AJ McCarron injured his left (non-throwing) wrist battling to recover a fumble in Cincinnati's overtime loss. He is scheduled to have tests on Tuesday morning.
  1. Injuries rattled the Broncos in the second half of Monday's game against the Bengals. Safety T.J. Ward didn't return after suffering an ankle injury during the third quarter against the Bengals. In addition, linebacker Brandon Marshall also left with an ankle injury and didn't return.
