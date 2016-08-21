Injuries: Giants' Cruz to return to practice Monday

» Amid concerns that Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham could miss the regular season opener as he recovers from a patellar tendon issue, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Sunday that tests on Graham went well and that the team will be increasing his workload. As we've said before, this injury requires a long uphill climb and it seems like Seattle is more focused on getting him for a majority of the 16 games rather than just the first. Still, Carroll provided more clarity Sunday on Graham's progress moving forward than he was able to a week ago.