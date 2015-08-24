Injuries: Geno Smith cleared for light jogging, throwing

Smith was on the field in a red non-contact jersey on Monday, less than two weeks after he suffered a broken jaw as a result of a punch from former teammate IK Enemkpali. NJ.com reported that Smith stretched with teammates before he headed to the rehab area to work with trainers.
The Enemkpali "sucker punch" -- to borrow a description by Jets coach Todd Bowles -- led to surgery for Smith, who fractured his jaw in two places. The initial prognosis is that Smith could miss 6-to-10 weeks. It's unclear at this time if that timetable has changed.
The New York Daily News reported that Smith was seen throwing the ball to Shaq Evans and Devin Smith in the rehab area. No word if Smith's latest public game of catch will draw further admonishment from his head coach.
Bowles said after practice that Smith has been cleared for light jogging and throwing, adding, "It was good to see his face."
Here are a few other injuries we were watching Monday:
- Staying at Jets camp, linebackers Lorenzo Mauldin and Calvin Pace both sat out Monday's practice with injuries. Mauldin is rehabbing a sprained knee and will not play in this week's preseason game against the Giants, Bowles confirmed. He also announced that Pace strained his groin and there is no timetable for his return.
- Coach Bill O'Brien provided updates on the Texans' rehabbing stars Monday. O'Brien confirmed that defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney will practice this week, but won't play in Houston's next game against the Saints.
On the topic of Arian Foster's recovery, O'Brien had little to add: "I don't have any update. He's in here rehabbing."
- Titans cornerback Jason McCourty underwent successful surgery to fix a tear in his groin Monday, coach Ken Whisenhunt announced. Whisenhunt added that, while he is not sure how long the rehabbing process will take, he wouldn't rule out having McCourty back for Tennessee's Week 1 opener against the Buccaneers.
Despite the Titans' optimistic estimation, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that McCourty is "expected to miss a few games," but still plans to back early this season.
- Ron Rivera announced that Panthers center Ryan Kalil is nursing a sprained knee. The team will evaluate his health next week.
- Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced that running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has an MCL injury and will be out "a few weeks."
- Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans left Monday night's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury. Evans will not return for the remainder of the game. NFL Media's Rand Getlin reports that the injury is not believed to be serious and was held out due to precautionary measures, per multiple sources close to the situation. Cornerback Leonard Johnson left the game with a left ankle injury, per the team's website.
