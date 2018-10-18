Injuries: Falcons DT Jarrett (ankle) returns to practice

For an Atlanta Falcons defense decimated by injury, the return of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will provide some relief.
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said during his weekly appearance on 92.9 The Game that Jarrett (ankle) will return to practice Thursday as the team prepares for Monday night's game against the New York Giants.
"Good news from guys that are on the comeback and we'll see where it goes through practice, but are going to get some practice reps today and that's Grady and Derrick Shelby, so we're encouraged for that," Quinn said, via the Falcons' official website. "We'll need every bit of pass rush that you can have."
Jarrett hasn't played since suffering the ankle injury in Week 4, while Shelby has been shelved the past four games with a groin injury.
The potential of getting back two defensive players, especially Jarrett, for Monday night's game will help a Falcons defensive unit that has allowed 70 total points and 891 total offensive yards in its past two contests.
Quinn also said wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (hip) and rookie Calvin Ridley (ankle) will be limited in Thursday's practice, and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) will not play Monday. The Falcons addressed the kicker position Tuesday by signing Giorgio Tavecchio.
In addition, running back Devonta Freeman underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Here are other injuries we're monitoring Thursday:
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in the second half of Thursday's win over the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an ankle injury. "It's one of those situations, I've got the whole weekend to keep icing it," Sanders said after the game. "I planted wrong out there, so it got a little sore on me. I probably could have finished the game, but I didn't want to wear it down any more. I think I'll be fine."
Running back Royce Freeman suffered an ankle injury and safety Darian Stewart left in the first quarter after suffering a neck injury, coach Vance Joseph said. Kick returner/wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton suffered a right knee injury after Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams ran into his legs on a fair catch. Defensive end Derek Wolfe suffered a rib injury in the third quarter.
- Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones suffered bruised forearm during Thursday's loss to the Broncos. Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen limped off on the Cardinals' final offensive play. The rookie told reporters after the game he suffered a toe injury, but said he is "fine."
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday one day after being a full participant. Cook's change in status does not bode well for his availability this Sunday against the Jets.
Cook was a surprise scratch last weekend after being listed as questionable. In all, Cook's nagging hamstring injury has caused him to miss three games.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) did not practice, the team announced. Fournette, who also did not practice Wednesday, is in danger of missing a third straight game.
- Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said defensive end Joey Bosa, who has yet to play this season because of a bruised left foot, remains on schedule to potentially debut in Week 9 at the Seattle Seahawks. He is in Southern California rehabbing while the team is in London for its bout with the Tennessee Titans.
Chargers will likely be without kicker Caleb Sturgis this Sunday in London. Sturgis was limited with a groin injury on Thursday for a second consecutive day. Look for Michael Badgley to get the start again.
- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) is not on a rest plan and that "he could throw tomorrow if he wanted to." Gase added that Miami is not looking into a surgery for Tannehill, who sat out Week 6 and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is nearing a return after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery for a meniscus trim, Rapoport reported, per a source. Wake has not played since Week 4.
- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said cornerback E.J. Gaines, who was recently placed in the concussion protocol, is out Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. T.J. Carrie is in line to take his place.
- Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not practice for the second consecutive day.
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said outside linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) remains day to day. Mack, who didn't practice Wednesday, was sidelined today as well.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was limited in practice as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.
Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams was suspended three games for violating the NFL's Substance Abuse Policy, stemming from an incident in May, the NFL announced. Williams is currently on injured reserve.
- The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ted Ginn on injured reserve. Ginn is dealing with a knee injury.
- Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to miss a few weeks because of a sprained ankle, per Rapoport. The team promoted wide receiver Jehu Chesson from the practice squad to take his place on the active roster. Crowder's MRI did provide some good news, as it's not an extended absence.