Around the NFL

Injuries: Falcons DT Jarrett (ankle) returns to practice

Published: Oct 18, 2018 at 04:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

For an Atlanta Falcons defense decimated by injury, the return of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will provide some relief.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said during his weekly appearance on 92.9 The Game that Jarrett (ankle) will return to practice Thursday as the team prepares for Monday night's game against the New York Giants.

"Good news from guys that are on the comeback and we'll see where it goes through practice, but are going to get some practice reps today and that's Grady and Derrick Shelby, so we're encouraged for that," Quinn said, via the Falcons' official website. "We'll need every bit of pass rush that you can have."

Jarrett hasn't played since suffering the ankle injury in Week 4, while Shelby has been shelved the past four games with a groin injury.

The potential of getting back two defensive players, especially Jarrett, for Monday night's game will help a Falcons defensive unit that has allowed 70 total points and 891 total offensive yards in its past two contests.

Quinn also said wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (hip) and rookie Calvin Ridley (ankle) will be limited in Thursday's practice, and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) will not play Monday. The Falcons addressed the kicker position Tuesday by signing Giorgio Tavecchio.

In addition, running back Devonta Freeman underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Thursday:

  1. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in the second half of Thursday's win over the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an ankle injury. "It's one of those situations, I've got the whole weekend to keep icing it," Sanders said after the game. "I planted wrong out there, so it got a little sore on me. I probably could have finished the game, but I didn't want to wear it down any more. I think I'll be fine."

Running back Royce Freeman suffered an ankle injury and safety Darian Stewart left in the first quarter after suffering a neck injury, coach Vance Joseph said. Kick returner/wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton suffered a right knee injury after Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams ran into his legs on a fair catch. Defensive end Derek Wolfe suffered a rib injury in the third quarter.

  1. Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones suffered bruised forearm during Thursday's loss to the Broncos. Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen limped off on the Cardinals' final offensive play. The rookie told reporters after the game he suffered a toe injury, but said he is "fine."
  1. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday one day after being a full participant. Cook's change in status does not bode well for his availability this Sunday against the Jets.

Cook was a surprise scratch last weekend after being listed as questionable. In all, Cook's nagging hamstring injury has caused him to miss three games.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) did not practice, the team announced. Fournette, who also did not practice Wednesday, is in danger of missing a third straight game.
  1. Houston Texans wide receiverDeAndre Hopkins (foot) sat out practice. He was limited Wednesday.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said defensive end Joey Bosa, who has yet to play this season because of a bruised left foot, remains on schedule to potentially debut in Week 9 at the Seattle Seahawks. He is in Southern California rehabbing while the team is in London for its bout with the Tennessee Titans.

Chargers will likely be without kicker Caleb Sturgis this Sunday in London. Sturgis was limited with a groin injury on Thursday for a second consecutive day. Look for Michael Badgley to get the start again.

  1. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) is not on a rest plan and that "he could throw tomorrow if he wanted to." Gase added that Miami is not looking into a surgery for Tannehill, who sat out Week 6 and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is nearing a return after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery for a meniscus trim, Rapoport reported, per a source. Wake has not played since Week 4.

  1. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said cornerback E.J. Gaines, who was recently placed in the concussion protocol, is out Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. T.J. Carrie is in line to take his place.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not practice for the second consecutive day.
  1. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said outside linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) remains day to day. Mack, who didn't practice Wednesday, was sidelined today as well.
  1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was limited in practice as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.
  1. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) was elevated to a full participant in practice.

Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams was suspended three games for violating the NFL's Substance Abuse Policy, stemming from an incident in May, the NFL announced. Williams is currently on injured reserve.

  1. Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang (concussion) was a full participant in practice.
  1. The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ted Ginn on injured reserve. Ginn is dealing with a knee injury.
  1. Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to miss a few weeks because of a sprained ankle, per Rapoport. The team promoted wide receiver Jehu Chesson from the practice squad to take his place on the active roster. Crowder's MRI did provide some good news, as it's not an extended absence.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action. 
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) inactive for season opener vs. Chiefs

One of Sunday's marquee matchups will be without two of its stars. Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) and Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu are inactive for Sunday's clash between Cleveland and Kansas City.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffers hip injury in loss to Chargers

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after getting crunched on the ground by Chargers defender Uchenna Nwosu. The 38-year-old was ruled out with a hip injury. 
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 1 games

49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ was ruled out against Detroit with a knee injury. Keep track of every injury from every Week 1 game.
news

Broncos could make substantial trade offer for Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season

A year after landing a starting QB at a dirt-cheap price, the Broncos might still consider paying an enormous price for another. Ian Rapoport reports that Denver is interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers, and that Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to explore trade possibilities next year.
news

Bills RB Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Steelers

Running back ﻿Zack Moss﻿ is a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills. The second-year running back was officially listed as inactive for the Bills' Week 1 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
news

Niners, Bears ready to unveil packages for rookie QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields in Week 1

Three rookie QBs will get their first career starts on Sunday. As for the other two signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 draft -- Trey Lance and Justin Fields -- they might see the field, too, but not in an extended capacity.
news

Injury roundup: Giants running back Saquon Barkley expected to play against Broncos

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, fully cleared by doctors following a strong week of practice, is expected to play against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

Center Mick Tingelhoff played in 240 straight games for the Vikings, earning six Pro Bowl nods. Tingelhoff has passed away at the age of 81.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tyrann Mathieu, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was activated on Saturday, but his status for the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team wants to monitor Mathieu before deciding on whether he'll play.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Lions place LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW