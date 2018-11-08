 Skip to main content
Injuries: Eagles' Darren Sproles aggravates hamstring

Published: Nov 08, 2018
Herbie Teope

The Philadelphia Eagles have been without Darren Sproles since Week 1, but were optimistic he would return in time for Week 10.

Now, the Eagles might need to adjust for a longer absence.

Sproles aggravated his hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice and is scheduled for an MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury is not serious enough to land Sproles on injured reserve, but the Eagles are waiting for the full evaluation, Rapoport added.

Throughout Sproles' seven-game absence, the Eagles utilized a running back committee featuring Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams. Jay Ajayi was part of the ground attack before landing on injured reserve in early October with a torn ACL.

The Eagles are equipped with depth in the backfield, but Sproles' continued absence will affect special teams when considering Philly earlier in the week waived punt returner DeAndre Carter, who had been filling in for Sproles. The Houston Texans later claimed Carter off waivers.

The 35-year-old Sproles has endured a frustrating regular season with the hamstring injury following a return on a one-year deal during the offseason.

After a broken arm and torn ACL limited Sproles to just three games in 2017, he announced in July that he would play one more year. But with two injury-riddled seasons, this can't be how one of the league's most prolific all-purpose running backs envisioned his final season would go.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:

  1. New York Jets coach Todd Bowles said quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) will not start Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills, but he did not rule him out from being the backup. Bowles said Darnold, who did not practice Thursday, will reclaim his starting job once he is healthy. The rookie came out of the Jets' Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a foot strain.

Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who has missed the past five games with a quad injury, told reporters he expects to play versus the Bills. Wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa were held out of Thursday's practice with ankle injuries.

  1. The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Cameron Meredith on injured reserve with a knee injury, coach Sean Payton announced Thursday. Meredith has been dealing with swelling on the same knee he injured in August of 2017 and is scheduled for a scope in the coming days. Payton said he expects Meredith to have a full recovery. The only Saint not to practice on Thursday was rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe).
  1. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) will kick in practice Thursday. Bryant has missed the past two games.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel), guard Cameron Erving (illness), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (rib), center Mitch Morse (concussion) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) won't practice Thursday.
  1. New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (neck) returned to practice Thursday. He's not eligible to return from injured reserve until December 2. NFL Network's Mike Giardi notes Burkhead appeared in the locker room briefly several weeks back -- having just lifted -- and again last week.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle) and running back Sony Michel (knee) were limited at practice.

  1. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Chris Ivory (shoulder) were all limited in Thursday's practice. Wide recievers Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and Andre Holmes (neck) were both full participants after being limited Wednesday.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running backLeonard Fournette (hamstring) was a full participant in practice the season straight day and is expected to play this week. LinebackerTelvin Smith (shoulder) was limited in practice on Thursday, while cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf) was held out.
  1. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker popped up on Thursday's report with a foot injury that caused him to sit out practice.
  1. It does not look promising for Joey Bosa (foot) to make his season debut this Sunday. Bosa again missed practice and appears to be a long-shot for Week 10.
  1. Detroit Lions safety Darius Slay (knee) and guard T.J. Lang (neck) didn't practice on Thursday after sitting out as well on Wednesday.
  1. Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) was held out of practice on Thursday, while tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) returned in limited form after sitting out the day prior.
  1. The Cincinnati Bengals had a handful of starters missing at practice on Thursday. Wide receiver A.J. Green (toe), linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), linebacker Nick Vigil (knee), and tight end Tyler Kroft (foot).
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (knee) was limited in practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Rookie running back Ronald Jones (hamstring) was held out for the second straight day.
  1. Seahawks running back Chris Carson (hip), guard D.J. Fluker (calf), and linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) did not participate. Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) and wideout Doug Baldwin (groin) were both limited.
