Injuries: DeVante Parker misses another practice

Published: Aug 04, 2016 at 02:35 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins continue to install Adam Gase's offense without one of their most important receiving weapons.

Second-year pro DeVante Parker will miss another day of work after tweaking his hamstring earlier in the week, the Miami Herald reported Thursday morning.

Parker injured his hamstring during Monday drills. Gase said at the time that the team believed dehydration could have contributed to the tweak.

The second-year receiver sat out Wednesday as well. After dealing with foot troubles last year, which held him back early in the season, the Dolphins will be cautious with their 6-foot-3 playmaker.

Down the stretch last season, Parker flashed the playmaking skills that, combined with Jarvis Landry's route acumen and Kenny Stills' speed, gives Miami explosive potential in the passing game.

Here are more injuries we've been tracking Thursday:

  1. Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi remains sidelined with a knee injury and is listed as day-to-day, coach Adam Gase said.
  1. Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has a mild hamstring injury, according to the team, and did not practice. He left Wednesday's practice early because of muscle tightness. In addition, tight end Zach Miller and wide receiver Eddie Royal remain in concussion protocol. Offensive lineman Amini Silatolu (knee) was taken off the Bears' physically unable to perform list after passing his physical.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (knee) was taken off the non-football injury list and cleared to play by the team.
  1. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Keenan Lewis were not on the field for the start of practice. Cooks appeared to be in pain after teammate Delvin Breaux fell on him Wednesday. Coach Sean Payton said the team would take it easy with Lewis (MCL) after he came off the PUP list Wednesday.
  1. Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy is back in pads at practice after being in concussion protocol most of the week.
  1. Safety Malcolm Jenkins left Philadelphia Eagles practice with a hamstring injury, the team announced. Offensive tackle Jason Peters left with a quad injury.
  1. Baltimore's third-round pickBronson Kaufusi suffered a broken ankle. Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasn't too optimistic about the 25-year-old rookie's recovery timetable, saying "I assume he'll be out for the year."
  1. Colts center Ryan Kelly is still day-to-day with a strained shoulder.
  1. Browns wideout Andrew Hawkinssuffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday. "Tweaked my hammy. It's part of the game. I'll be back sooner than later," he said.
  1. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Ezekiel Elliott won't practice Thursday and the team will take his status day-by-day.
  1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says tight end Brandon Cottom was carted off with an Achilles injury. Tight end Ronnie Shields also suffered an Achilles injury a few plays after Cottom. Tight end Luke Willson was limited today with an ankle injury. Zac Brooks has a hamstring issue and Tre Madden suffered a shoulder injury, making the running back depth chart really thin. Carroll says it's a concern right now. Carroll confirmed that wideout Doug Baldwin (calf) and safety Kam Chancellor are taking precautionary days off for being "dinged up."
  1. Packers coach Mike McCarthy doesn't expect quarterback Brett Hundley (ankle) to practice Thursday night.
