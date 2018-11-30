Injuries: DeSean Jackson (thumb) ruled out for Week 13

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter announced Friday that DeSean Jackson (thumb) will not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reported.
Jackson, who suffered the injury in Week 12, was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.
Without Jackson, whose 750 yards receiving ranks second on the team behind Mike Evans, the Buccaneers are likely to lean on wide receivers Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries to pick up the slack in the passing game.
In some positive news for Tampa Bay, running back Peyton Barber, who's battling ankle and shoulder injuries, was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Here are other injuries we are monitoring heading into the weekend:
- The Jacksonville Jaguars have listed a total of seven players as questionable for Sunday's home game against the Colts. Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) tops that list after being unable to practice all week. Free safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) and linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring) are among others officially listed as questionable. Wide receiver D.J. Chark (quad) has been ruled out.
- The Los Angeles Rams have activated Aqib Talib and the veteran cornerback is expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, according to head coach Sean McVay. Talib hasn't played since Week 3, when he sustained an ankle injury that required mid-season surgery.
- New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) has been officially ruled as questionable for Sunday after returning to practice this week. Veteran backup QB Josh McCown is poised to start on the road against the Tennessee Titans, as he was taken off the injury report completely.
In other Jets injury news, wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) is questionable, while safety Marcus Maye (shoulder/thumb) has been ruled out. The team placed safety Marcus Maye on injured reserve and activated defensive back Jeremy Clark.
- The only Carolina Panther listed as questionable in Week 13 is wide receiver Devin Funchess (back). Quarterback Cam Newton (right shoulder) was limited in practice all week, but was a full participant on Friday.
- Cincinnati Bengals star wideout A.J. Green (toe) has been taken off the injury report and will make his return to the lineup this week after missing three games. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder), linebacker Nick Vigil (knee), and cornerback Darqueze Dennard (illness) were all taken off the injury report as well. Tackle Cordy Glenn (back) is doubtful.
- Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco (hip) practiced for the second consecutive day on Friday, but is listed as doubtful to play in Atlanta. Running back Gus Edwards (ankle) is questionable.
The Ravens placed running back Alex Collins (foot) on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Collins was listed as questionable on this week's injury report.
- Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn announced linebacker Deion Jones will return to the lineup this Sunday after fully recovering from surgery on a foot injury sustained in Week 1. Quinn also announced kicker Matt Bryant (back) will play after missing practice all week.
- Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has missed practice all week due to a knee injury and is officially questionable for Minnesota's road game in New England. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) is also listed as questionable.
- Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (knee) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (calf) have been officially ruled out for Sunday, while running back Marlon Mack (concussion) and wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) are questionable.
- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (right shoulder) has been limited in practice all week, but is officially doubtful for Sunday's road game against the New York Giants. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (achilles) is questionable, but linebacker Aaron Lynch (concussion) is slated to return after missing last week.
Bears running back Benny Cunningham (ankle) and defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring) did not travel with the team to New York and have been downgraded to out for Sunday's game.
- As expected, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) is out for Sunday night's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tackle Joe Barksdale was downgraded to out late Friday with a non-injury related tag. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams (quad) is questionable.
- Coming off their bye, the Kansas City Chiefs have listed wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) as out for Sunday's road game in Oakland. All-Pro safety Eric Berry (heel) returned to practice for the first time since August this week, but was officially ruled as questionable.
- Buffalo Bills guard John Miller (oblique) has been ruled out, while tight end Charles Clay (hamstring) is questionable against Miami.
- The Green Bay Packers have a long list of injuries headed into their home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Trevor Davis (hamstring) has been ruled out. Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin), wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) and cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.
- Arizona Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon (chest) has been ruled out. Safety Budda Baker (knee) and linebacker Hasson Reddick (neck) are questionable.
- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (knee), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), and wide receiver Julian Edelman (foot) have all been removed from the injury report on Friday. Tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) has been officially ruled out.
- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Sunday after not practicing all week. On the defensive side for New York, linebackers B.J. Goodson (neck) is also ruled out and Lorenzo Carter (hip) is questionable.
- Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC West rivalry home matchup against San Francsico. Running back C.J. Prosise (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (non-injury related) and Pierre Garcon (knee) will be out against Seahawks.
- Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday night's prime time home game against the Chargers. Safety Morgan Burnett (back) is doubtful, and linebacker Bud Dupree (pectoral) is questionable.
- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (knee) and wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) have been officially ruled as questionable for their home game against the Browns.
- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku practiced in full Friday after being limited all week with a knee injury. Questionable is cornerback Damarious Randall (hamstring).
- The Oakland Raiders have placed cornerback Leon Hall (back) on injured reserve, and in a corresponding move, signed free agent CB Montrel Meander. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), linebacker Arden Key (knee), and wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) are questionable to play against the Chiefs.
The Raiders activated defensive tackle Justin Ellis (foot) from injured reserve and have added him to the active roster.
- Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's home game against the Rams, while wide receiver Bruce Ellington (back) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) are questionable.
- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle/knee) and cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) all will not play Monday against the Redskins. Running back Josh Adams (hip), defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) are all questionable.
- Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown (knee), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin), defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shin), tackle Morgan Moses (knee), wide receiver Trey Quinn (ankle) and tight end Jordan Reed (back) are all listed as questionable for Monday night.