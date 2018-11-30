Bengals' A.J. Green (toe) not listed on injury report

Wide receiver A.J. Green is set to make his return to the starting lineup after missing three consecutive games with a toe injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals don't list Green with a game designation on Friday's final injury report, signaling he should play Sunday against the Denver Broncos barring a setback.

Green put in a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

The return of Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, bodes well for an offense now relying on backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, who makes his first career start in place of Andy Dalton (thumb, injured reserve).

Green's 687 yards receiving ranks second on the team behind Tyler Boyd's 841 yards, and the two receivers each have six touchdowns, which is tied for the team lead.

The Bengals have missed Green in the lineup, losing three straight games in his absence to drop to 5-6 on the season while being outscored 110-55 in that span.