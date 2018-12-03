Around the NFL

Injuries: Cardinals place Christian Kirk (foot) on IR

Published: Dec 03, 2018 at 07:34 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals' 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 came at a high cost on the offensive side.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk suffered a broken foot and will be placed on injured reserve.

Kirk, who caught three passes for 54 yards Sunday, finishes the season with 43 catches for 590 yards, which led the team, and three touchdowns on 70 targets, which ranked second behind Larry Fitzgerald's 75 targets.

The Cardinals' options to replace Kirk alongside Fitzgerald include J.J. Nelson, rookie Trent Sherfield and Chad Williams, who has missed four games with an ankle injury. The loss of Kirk, the team's second-round pick, also affects special teams, where he led Arizona with 21 punt returns for 164 yards.

Wilks also announced that starting left guard Mike Iupati will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Monday:

  1. Bills center Russell Bodine is undergoing surgery on a broken fibula Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Buffalo is signing center Dillon Day to replace Bodine, Rapoport added.
  1. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis didn't provide a Monday update on injured receiver A.J. Green, who suffered a right foot injury Sunday.
  1. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris fractured his fibula Sunday, but the Broncos are not considering him as an injured reserve candidate, Rapoport reported. Harris will not go on IR and will instead be deemed week-to-week, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, staying around to help teammates with his veteran wisdom and holding onto the hope he can return for playoff action, if the Broncos make it that far.
  1. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) was limited during Monday's activities, but coach Doug Marrone said he feels good about Ramsey this week, per NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon.
  1. The Chargers are waiving tackle Joe Barksdale, who's been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, the team announced. With Sam Tevi and Russell Okung starting at the tackle positions, there simply isn't a need for Barksdale.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers running backJames Conner suffered a lower leg injury during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but it isn't considered a serious injury, Rapoport reported. He is still undergoing tests, Rapoport added.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters left in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Redskins after he got rolled on. Peters appeared to be in pain as he walked off the field, but coach Doug Pederson didn't have an update on Peters' condition after the game.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams (hip) played against the Washington Redskins on Monday night. Running back Darren Sproles is officially active. Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan made an early exit in win over Redskins because of back spasms.

  1. Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoysuffered a fractured right leg during the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Eagles, coach Jay Gruden said. Gruden said he believes guard Jonathan Cooper tore his bicep in the game and is done for the season.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson suffered a hamstring injury, offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom left early with an ankle injury and cornerback Fabian Moreau suffered a knee injury in the loss.

