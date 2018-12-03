Redskins QB McCoy exits game with lower leg injury

Washington's injury woes at the quarterback position continued on Monday night.

Redskins QB Colt McCoy went to the locker room after suffering a lower leg injury in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team said he is questionable to return.

Mark Sanchez is replacing McCoy under center. Sanchez has not played in a regular-season game since January 2017.

Sanchez was signed off the couch two weeks ago after Redskins starter Alex Smith broke his leg and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

In McCoy's first start with Washington this season, the 'Skins lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

There are no other quarterbacks on the Redskins' active roster. Trey Quinn is considered the emergency QB.

Around The NFL will have more on McCoy's injury shortly.