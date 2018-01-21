Injuries: Cam Robinson returns after hurting shoulder

Cam Robinson returned to the field after exiting the AFC Championship Game for one drive with a shoulder injury. Robinson suffered the injury on Jacksonville's first drive of the third quarter with the Jags leading 14-10.
In place of the rookie tackle was fourth-year tackle Josh Wells. Wells started four games this season.
Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Sunday:
- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a head injury during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out.
- Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) was carted from the sideline to the locker room and did not return.
- Here are the Philadelphia Eagles' inactives for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings: WR Marcus Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, RB Wendell Smallwood, DE Steven Means, LB Dannell Ellerbe, OT Will Beatty, DT Elijah Qualls.
- Here are the Vikings' inactives: QB Kyle Sloter, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Mack Brown, OG Danny Isidora, C Cornelius Edison, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Shamar Stephen.
- Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo is doubtful to return after he suffered a calf injury, the team announced. Center Pat Elflein will not return because of an ankle injury.