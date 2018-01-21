 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Injuries: Cam Robinson returns after hurting shoulder

Published: Jan 21, 2018 at 08:49 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Jacksonville Jaguars were briefly without their starting left tackle.

Cam Robinson returned to the field after exiting the AFC Championship Game for one drive with a shoulder injury. Robinson suffered the injury on Jacksonville's first drive of the third quarter with the Jags leading 14-10.

In place of the rookie tackle was fourth-year tackle Josh Wells. Wells started four games this season.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Sunday:

  1. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a head injury during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out.
  1. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) was carted from the sideline to the locker room and did not return.
  1. Here are the Philadelphia Eagles' inactives for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings: WR Marcus Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, RB Wendell Smallwood, DE Steven Means, LB Dannell Ellerbe, OT Will Beatty, DT Elijah Qualls.
  1. Here are the Vikings' inactives: QB Kyle Sloter, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Mack Brown, OG Danny Isidora, C Cornelius Edison, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Shamar Stephen.
  1. Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo is doubtful to return after he suffered a calf injury, the team announced. Center Pat Elflein will not return because of an ankle injury.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL teams celebrate Valentine's Day on social media

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day -- and the NFL isn't immune to the charms of the day. Teams around the league took to social media to celebrate the holiday with some of their best player-related puns.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension following Super Bowl LVIII win

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who became first coordinator with four Super Bowl victories on Sunday, has signed a contract extension with Kansas City, the team announced on Wednesday ahead of its Super Bowl parade.
news

Travis Kelce admits he crossed line in sideline interaction with Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII

On the most recent episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce discussed the sideline interaction the former had with Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII. Jason told Travis, "You crossed a line," and Travis didn't disagree.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo deserves another head-coaching opportunity

Chiefs assistant Steve Spagnuolo won his fourth-career Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator on Sunday. Should the former head coach deserve another shot at the head chair? Rams COO Kevin Demoff thinks so.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on if DC Steve Wilks will return for 2024 season: 'I expect all our coaches to be back'

When asked about the future employment of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, "I haven't talked to anybody yet. So yeah, I expect all our coaches to be back."
news

Niners GM John Lynch on possibly extending Brandon Aiyuk: 'You want a guy' like him going forward

The 49ers have as many big money decisions to make as any team in the NFL in the coming years. One of biggest involves the fate of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has blossomed into a star for San Francisco and has one year remaining on his contract.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan didn't feel need to discuss new OT rules with players in lead-up to Super Bowl

Two days after the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is still facing questions on his decision to receive the ball first in overtime given the new postseason rules, as well as his players being unclear on the rules.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman on game-winning TD: 'I'm trying to figure out what's bigger than a walk-off in the Super Bowl'

Mecole Hardman put a close to everyone's season when he hauled in the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII, propelling his Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers -- and he doesn't even fully recall it after blacking out.
news

Niners DL Arik Armstead says he played through postseason with torn meniscus, will undergo surgery

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead played through a knee injury during the postseason that he said Tuesday will require offseason surgery.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Chris Jones' clutch play in Super Bowl LVIII win: 'He pushed himself probably further than he thought he could'

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach both have said they want defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is set to hit free agency in March, back for the 2024 season. Reid believes there will be an earnest effort toward trying to make that happen.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.