Injuries: Browns 'don't know when' Manziel will throw

"No," coach Mike Pettine said Monday, per ESPN.com. "I don't know when he will throw again, but he is doing his rehab exercises. He is on the training room protocol with it. There is not any real update with Johnny."
Battling elbow soreness, Manziel was kept from throwing the ball again on Tuesday, per the Akron Beacon Journal. Last year's first-rounder hasn't thrown in more than a week and was already scratched from Cleveland's Week 4 preseason tilt with the Bears.
After Tuesday's practice, Manziel explained that he's been experiencing elbow tendinitis since his freshman year at Texas A&M. Manziel also said he's reached out to noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews and confirmed he doesn't need surgery.
Veteran Josh McCown is firmly in place under center, but the Browns need to think about adding another quarterback if Johnny's issues persist into the regular season.
With only Thad Lewis and Pat Devlin on the roster, look for Cleveland to scan this weekend's final cut list for help. Our suggestions that general manager Ray Farmer trade for one of the league's more intriguing backups have gone unheard.
Other injuries we're tracking as the NFL gears up for Week 4 of the preseason:
- Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton was back at practice in a red jersey one day after coach Chuck Pagano said the playmaking wideout was mired in the league's concussion protocol. Hilton complained of symptoms following Saturday's preseason win over the Rams.
- Niners coach Jim Tomsula told reporters that defensive end Darnell Dockett tested negative for a cracked rib, but acknowledged there is some "cartilage thing" going on with the veteran defender, according to CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. Dockett is expected to be available for San Francisco's Week 1 bout with the Minnesota Vikings.
- Cardinals running back Chris Johnson will reportedly receive reps in practice Tuesday and "should be playing on Thursday," per ESPN's Josina Anderson. The recent signing has been dealing with lingering hamstring issues and sat out Arizona's win over the Raiders on Sunday.
- The Jets placed second-year tight end Jace Amaro on injured reserve Tuesday. Amaro suffered a labrum tear in the team's first preseason game and hadn't played since.
Jets receiver Jeremy Kerley (concussion) returned to practice Tuesday wearing a helmet and a red non-contact jersey, per the New York Post's Brian Costello. That's a good indication he'll be ready for the opener.
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, won't play in Seattle's preseason finale, but coach Pete Carroll told the media Tuesday that Thomas is as ready to go "as we can get him."
- As expected, the Ravens have placed veteran tight end Dennis Pitta on the physically unable to perform list, per the team. Still working his way back from a second major hip surgery, Pitta isn't eligible to play until Week 7 against the Cardinals.
- Broncos coach Gary Kubiak expects Emmanuel Sanders (hamstring) to suit up for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Ravens. The wideout returned to practice for the first time in three weeks on Monday, per The Denver Post.
- Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson and rookie wideout Devin Funchess are getting healthy in time for the final preseason game. Johnson injured a muscle in his neck and shoulder in practice Tuesday but should be available to play against Pittsburgh on Thursday. The same goes for Funchess, who felt some tightness in his hamstring earlier this week.
- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sprained his ankle in practice, but did not suffer a high ankle sprain, coach Andy Reid clarified. He went on to say that Kelce would be healthy enough to play Thursday if it was a regular season game.