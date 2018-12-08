Around the NFL

Injuries: Browns activate Terrance Mitchell from IR

Dec 08, 2018
Nick Shook

The Cleveland Browns will be without promising rookie corner Denzel Ward in Week 14, but they're receiving a timely reinforcement.

Cleveland has activated defensive back Terrance Mitchell from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday morning. Mitchell had been on injured reserve since suffering a broken wrist in Week 4 against the Oakland Raiders.

Mitchell was enjoying an excellent start in his first season with the Browns, recording 19 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles in just three and a half games. His addition by way of free agency was part of GM John Dorsey's offseason revamp of Cleveland's secondary and proved worthwhile before the sudden interruption. Mitchell suffered the injury in the second quarter and was sorely missed in Cleveland's eventual 45-42 loss to the Raiders.

The Browns have managed to plug the gap left by Mitchell, but his return is a key addition to a secondary that was looking thin once it lost Ward early in last week's loss to Houston. Fellow former Chiefs defensive back Phillip Gaines has served as a replacement defensive back, recording seven tackles in Week 13.

At least one of Mitchell's teammates was pleased by the Saturday news:

Elsewhere in injury news Saturday:

  1. New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham is a surprise scratch from Sunday's game against the Redskins. The team announced Saturday Beckham (bruised quadriceps) will not play due to the injury, sustained late in the week.
  1. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said wide receiver Doug Baldwin (groin) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, adding that Baldwin's injury is related but not the same as what's been hampering him previously. He is listed as questionable. Running back Rashaad Penny (ankle) is new to the injury report this week and is listed as questionable.
  1. The Philadelphia Eagles placed defensive back Jalen Mills (foot) on injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Bruce Hector to the active roster.
  1. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) and receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) have been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (rib) is questionable.
  1. Arizona Cardinals receiver Chad Williams (hamstring) was a late addition to the injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
  1. In a non-related roster move, the Buffalo Bills promoted receiver Da'Mari Scott after the team released Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes earlier in the week.
  1. The Houston Texans placed linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve and signed offensive tackle Roderick Johnson.
  1. New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
