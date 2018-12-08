Injuries: Browns activate Terrance Mitchell from IR

Mitchell was enjoying an excellent start in his first season with the Browns, recording 19 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles in just three and a half games. His addition by way of free agency was part of GM John Dorsey's offseason revamp of Cleveland's secondary and proved worthwhile before the sudden interruption. Mitchell suffered the injury in the second quarter and was sorely missed in Cleveland's eventual 45-42 loss to the Raiders.