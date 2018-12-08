Odell Beckham (quad) ruled out vs. Redskins

Odell Beckham's Week 14 potential has been deemed nonexistent.

The Giants' star receiver has been ruled out with a bruised quadriceps, the team announced Saturday.

Beckham didn't have an issue during the majority of the week, not landing on the practice report until Friday on a limited basis. He was again a limited participant Saturday, and it was determined afterward he would not play in Sunday's game against the 6-6 Redskins, according to the Giants.

New York isn't mathematically eliminated at this point, but can only win a maximum of eight games, making their postseason chances highly unlikely. Washington, however, is very much in the postseason conversation, with each contest serving as a pivotal one from here on out. Beckham's status is a major factor in this meeting.

New York will instead turn to the services of Sterling Shepard, Russell Shepard and Bennie Fowler, and of course, do-everything back Saquon Barkley, among others.