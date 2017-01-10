Around the NFL

Injuries: Big Ben (foot) not expected to be limited

Published: Jan 10, 2017 at 04:58 AM

Ben Roethlisberger created quite the scare for Pittsburgh Steelers fans when he showed up to Sunday's post-game press conference in a walking boot.

Coach Mike Tomlin, however, said Roethlisberger's foot injury is not expected to limit the star quarterback in this weekend's divisional playoff game against the Chiefs.

"Ben aggravated his foot but it doesn't appear to be an issue," Tomlin said. "We'll watch him closely as we push forward toward the game. But not anticipating that limiting him."

While Roethlisberger is healthy, he might not have tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) to throw to once again. The athletic TE, who hasn't played since Dec. 18 against Cincinnati, remains in concussion protocol, Tomlin said.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM he expects defensive ends Tyrone Crawford (shoulder) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back) to be ready for the Cowboys' playoff game against the Packers. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin) confirmed Tuesday he will play this weekend, per NFL Network's Jane Slater.
  1. Browns cornerback Joe Haden tweeted he had groin surgery. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the surgery was to correct a sports hernia, per a source informed of his situation, which calls for a 6 to 8 week recovery.
  1. Rapoport reported it would take an incredible effort for Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, who broke at least two ribs in the win over the Giants, to play against the Cowboys.
  1. Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise (shoulder) will practice Tuesday afternoon, coach Pete Carroll announced.
