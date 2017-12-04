Injuries: Aaron Rodgers waiting for medical clearance

Buffalo's season is on the brink and their quarterback is day to day.
Coach Sean McDermott announced Monday that Tyrod Taylorsuffered a patellar tendon contusion in his knee during the club's Week 13 loss to the Patriots, per the team's official website.
Taylor was hurt on the first snap against New England, but forged on through the pain until an aggravation of the injury forced him to the locker room minutes into the fourth quarter.
"He was in pain, you could see it in his facial expressions," running back LeSean McCoy told the team's official website. "He was hurt, it shows he's a true warrior. I think he came out once the game got out of reach. He played the whole game banged up, hurt. He didn't complain about it. He still ran when he needed to. He's tough."
Other injuries we're monitoring coming out of Week 13:
- Cincinnati Bengals rookie running backJoe Mixon left for the locker room during the second quarter after suffering a concussion. LinebackerVontaze Burfict was carted off in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury, and coach Marvin Lewis didn't have an update on his condition after the game. Cornerback Adam Jones suffered a groin injury after picking off a pass from Ben Roethlisberger during the opening drive of the game. He did not return. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard also didn't return after suffering a right knee injury during the first half.
- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was carted off the field on a backboard after suffering a spinal contusion early in the first quarter of Monday's game, multiple team sources told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Doctors will know more about the injury once the swelling subsides, Kinkhabwala reported.
- Lions coach Jim Caldwell confirmed Monday that Matthew Staffordsuffered no broken bones in his throwing hand against the Ravens. The quarterback left Sunday's loss to Baltimore, but Caldwell emphasized, per the team's official website: "Nothing's popped up. He's just sore right about now."
- Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Aaron Rodgers is in the rehab trial return portion of his journey back from a broken collarbone, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He will participate in scout team work and drills.
- Back to Buffalo for a minute, where McDermott said the outlook for wideout Kelvin Benjaminlooks good for Sunday's tilt with Indianapolis. Cornerback Tre'Davious White and running back Travaris Cadet are in concussion protocol.
- Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is out of concussion protocol and will play Thursday against the Saints, head coach Dan Quinn announced. Trufant missed Sunday's Week 13 game. Guard Andy Levitre will not play due to a partially torn triceps, source tells Rapoport. However, the hope is Levitre returns in two to three weeks.
- The Chicago Bears placed kicker Cairo Santos (groin) on injured reserve and signed free agent Mike Nugent to take up his place on the roster.
- Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree is day to day with an elbow injury, but coach Sean McVay expects him to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.