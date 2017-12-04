Around the NFL

Injuries: Aaron Rodgers waiting for medical clearance

Published: Dec 04, 2017 at 05:42 AM

Buffalo's season is on the brink and their quarterback is day to day.

Coach Sean McDermott announced Monday that Tyrod Taylorsuffered a patellar tendon contusion in his knee during the club's Week 13 loss to the Patriots, per the team's official website.

McDermott confirmed that Taylor absorbed no ligament damage, but will take it one "day at a time" ahead of Sunday's clash with the Colts. The coach confirmed that Taylor would start if healthy enough for the playoff-hopeful Bills (6-6).

Taylor was hurt on the first snap against New England, but forged on through the pain until an aggravation of the injury forced him to the locker room minutes into the fourth quarter.

"He was in pain, you could see it in his facial expressions," running back LeSean McCoy told the team's official website. "He was hurt, it shows he's a true warrior. I think he came out once the game got out of reach. He played the whole game banged up, hurt. He didn't complain about it. He still ran when he needed to. He's tough."

Other injuries we're monitoring coming out of Week 13:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals rookie running backJoe Mixon left for the locker room during the second quarter after suffering a concussion. LinebackerVontaze Burfict was carted off in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury, and coach Marvin Lewis didn't have an update on his condition after the game. Cornerback Adam Jones suffered a groin injury after picking off a pass from Ben Roethlisberger during the opening drive of the game. He did not return. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard also didn't return after suffering a right knee injury during the first half.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was carted off the field on a backboard after suffering a spinal contusion early in the first quarter of Monday's game, multiple team sources told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Doctors will know more about the injury once the swelling subsides, Kinkhabwala reported.
  1. Lions coach Jim Caldwell confirmed Monday that Matthew Staffordsuffered no broken bones in his throwing hand against the Ravens. The quarterback left Sunday's loss to Baltimore, but Caldwell emphasized, per the team's official website: "Nothing's popped up. He's just sore right about now."
  1. Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Aaron Rodgers is in the rehab trial return portion of his journey back from a broken collarbone, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He will participate in scout team work and drills.
  1. Back to Buffalo for a minute, where McDermott said the outlook for wideout Kelvin Benjaminlooks good for Sunday's tilt with Indianapolis. Cornerback Tre'Davious White and running back Travaris Cadet are in concussion protocol.
  1. Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers had an MRI on his knee today after suffering the injury in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers. Head coach Hue Jackson is hopeful the injury is not serious.
  1. Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is out of concussion protocol and will play Thursday against the Saints, head coach Dan Quinn announced. Trufant missed Sunday's Week 13 game. Guard Andy Levitre will not play due to a partially torn triceps, source tells Rapoport. However, the hope is Levitre returns in two to three weeks.
  1. The Chicago Bears placed kicker Cairo Santos (groin) on injured reserve and signed free agent Mike Nugent to take up his place on the roster.
  1. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree is day to day with an elbow injury, but coach Sean McVay expects him to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers present during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
news

Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver ﻿DeVante Parker﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Lions GM happy to bring back former first-rounder Jarrad Davis: 'Everybody deserves second chances'

Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes everybody deserves another opportunity, and that was the idea behind bringing linebacker Jarrad Davis back to the franchise that took him 21st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. 
news

Jets WR Braxton Berrios on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes' to improve in 2022

Coming off a shaky rookie season, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is traveling to work out with some of his receivers in the hopes of turning things around in his sophomore campaign. 
news

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. 
news

Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South

Marlon Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire. Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, Pelissero added.
news

2022 NFL Schedule: Release date, details, and more

With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, the next big anticipated event of the NFL offseason is the upcoming season's schedule release. Below are answers to all of your burning questions to get you ready for the start of the 2022 season.
news

Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract

Another player is re-upping for a season with Tom Brady. Running back Giovani Bernard agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW