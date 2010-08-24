Injured rookie LB Kindle could play for Ravens this season

Published: Aug 24, 2010 at 05:52 AM

The Ravens haven't ruled out injured rookie linebacker Sergio Kindle from playing this season, the *Baltimore Sun* reported Tuesday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Kindle, who fractured his skull in July when he fell down two flights of stairs, has begun to work out on his own. The linebacker, who was selected in the second round of the draft but remains unsigned, will meet with neurologists in Baltimore at the end of next week.

"Based on what I've been told –- and some of this comes from Sergio, who is very optimistic –- but also from the doctors who say he's ahead of schedule," Harbaugh said. "He's really recovering very quickly, which is really encouraging. That's why we want to make sure we get him here and have all the doctors compare notes with the people down in Dallas and see exactly where he's at."

Once he's signed, Kindle will be placed on the physically unable to perform list and miss at least the first six games of the season.

