Injured Rams CB Bartell might return to practice Wednesday

Published: Dec 13, 2010 at 07:39 AM

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Rams cornerback Ronald Bartell could get limited work when the team returns to practice after he missed Sunday's loss at New Orleans because of a stinger to his neck and left shoulder.

The team's top coverage cornerback has been working with trainers trying to get his strength back. Players got Monday and Tuesday off before resuming workouts on Wednesday.

Coach Steve Spagnuolo said Justin King, another cornerback with a similar injury, was making better progress.

Backup linebacker David Nixon fractured a hand on special teams, but Spagnuolo said he might be able to play wearing a cast this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

