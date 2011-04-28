Ingram's 'Bama boys help Heisman winner bear emotional night

"Alabama's a special place to me," Ingram said. "Tuscaloosa is a special place to me, so to watch the pictures and watch the videos and just see how much damage it did to the city and see how it affected everybody down there, that really touched my heart. I have to send my prayers and my heart out to all the people in Alabama and all the people in Tuscaloosa. We're definitely looking forward to helping in any way we can."