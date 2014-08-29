 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts turn to tech to prevent injuries, discuss plays

Published: Aug 29, 2014 at 05:24 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • NFL.com reported that the Dallas Cowboys are bracing for a suspension to defensive lineman Josh Brent, who served five months in jail for a drunk driving conviction and accident that killed former teammate Jerry Brown.
  • The Oregonian reported that the new state concussion law means public and private schools are governed by different rules.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

