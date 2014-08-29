Indianapolis Colts turn to tech to prevent injuries, discuss plays

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Indianapolis Star reported that the Indianapolis Colts are trying to gain an edge through using technology, from iPads to secret military virtual reality.
- NFL.com reported that the Dallas Cowboys are bracing for a suspension to defensive lineman Josh Brent, who served five months in jail for a drunk driving conviction and accident that killed former teammate Jerry Brown.
- The Indianapolis Star featured the football team for the Indiana School for the Deaf and how it makes the players "feel equal."
- WHSV-TV in Harrisburg, Va., examined how football helmets have evolved over the years and have helped to prevent head injuries.
- The Oregonian reported that the new state concussion law means public and private schools are governed by different rules.
- KING-TV in Seattle looked at one area high school using the Guardian Cap to try to prevent concussions.
- US News & World Report published a report on a study that says concussion recovery can reverse after return to activity.
- The St. Louis Business Journal reported on a concussion device by area inventors that is using a Kickstarter campaign for development.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor