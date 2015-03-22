Inaugural Veteran Combine launches in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Before hundreds of eyes inside a hushed desert-bound practice bubble, Ben Gottschalk -- a decidedly large man -- rumbled through his version of a 40-yard dash.
The 6-foot-5, 293-pound offensive lineman was the first of 150 hopefuls to show off for scouts and general managers at Sunday's inaugural NFL Veteran Combine.
The undrafted Gottschalk, released in September by the Chiefs, has never appeared in an NFL game, but he's angling to revive his career with a strong workout. He's one of many largely unknown players here at the Arizona Cardinals training facility, but more than a few household names are also on hand. Pass rusher Michael Sam, quarterback Brady Quinn and running back Mikel Leshoure are all expected to work out on Sunday.
We've spotted scouts from all 32 clubs and a smattering of general managers including Oakland's Reggie McKenzie, Minnesota's Rick Spielman, Kansas City's John Dorsey and Green Bay's Ted Thompson. Eagles coach Chip Kelly is also on hand. As I wandered the silent halls of the Arizona Biltmore this morning, Kelly was the first NFL figure I spotted, walking briskly across the courtyard, dressed in all black and toting a massive backpack.
Now he's here, with all the others, hoping to pluck a veteran gem from the masses.
Around the NFL will be all day bringing you updates, and you can watch the event yourself on NFL Network tonight at 8 p.m. ET.