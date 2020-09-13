Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Eagles
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Eagles
|Alshon Jeffery
|WR
|Eagles
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Eagles
|Casey Toohill
|DE
|Eagles
|Lane Johnson
|T
|Eagles
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|Eagles
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Washington
|Alex Smith
|QB
|Washington
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|Washington
|Bryce Love
|RB
|Washington
|Thomas Davis Sr.
|LB
|Washington
|David Sharpe
|T
|Washington
|Saahdiq Charles
|T
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Dolphins
|Malcom Perry
|WR
|Dolphins
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|WR
|Dolphins
|Clayton Fejedelem
|S
|Dolphins
|Jason Strowbridge
|DE
|Dolphins
|Adam Pankey
|T
|Patriots
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Patriots
|Cassh Maluia
|LB
|Patriots
|Jarrett Stidham
|QB
|Patriots
|Korey Cunningham
|T
|Patriots
|Dalton Keene
|TE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Packers
|Montravius Adams
|DL
|Packers
|Raven Greene
|S
|Packers
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Packers
|Parry Nickerson
|CB
|Packers
|Randy Ramsey
|LB
|Packers
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|Packers
|Billy Turner
|G/T
|Vikings
|Ezra Cleveland
|OL
|Vikings
|Chad Beebe
|WR
|Vikings
|Harrison Hand
|CB
|Vikings
|Ryan Connelly
|LB
|Vikings
|James Lynch
|DT
|Vikings
|DJ Wonnum
|DE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Colts
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Colts
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Colts
|Eli Ankou
|DT
|Colts
|Dezmon Patmon
|WR
|Colts
|Noah Togiai
|TE
|Jaguars
|Jake Luton
|QB
|Jaguars
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|Jaguars
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|Jaguars
|Cassius Marsh
|DE
|Jaguars
|Doug Costin
|DT
|Jaguars
|Tyler Davis
|TE
|Jaguars
|Luq Barcoo
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Bears
|Duke Shelley
|CB
|Bears
|Arlington Hambright
|OG
|Bears
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Bears
|Riley Ridley
|WR
|Bears
|Robert Quinn
|LB
|Bears
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|DE
|Lions
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|Lions
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OT
|Lions
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Lions
|Hunter Bryant
|TE
|Lions
|C.J. Moore
|S
|Lions
|Logan Stenberg
|OG
|Lions
|Jonathan Williams
|RB
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Raiders
|Rico Gafford
|WR
|Raiders
|Dallin Leavitt
|OT
|Raiders
|Brandon Parker
|OT
|Raiders
|John Simpson
|OG
|Raiders
|Daniel Ross
|DT
|Panthers
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|Panthers
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|CB
|Panthers
|Shareef Miller
|DE
|Panthers
|Dennis Daley
|OG
|Panthers
|Colin Thompson
|TE
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Jets
|James Morgan
|QB
|Jets
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Jets
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Jets
|La'Mical Perine
|RB
|Jets
|Bryce Huff
|DL
|Jets
|Avery Williamson
|LB
|Jets
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Bills
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Bills
|T.J. Yeldon
|RB
|Bills
|A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|Bills
|Ike Boettger
|OL
|Bills
|Lee Smith
|TE
|Bills
|Vernon Butler
|DT
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Browns
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Browns
|Greedy Williams
|CB
|Browns
|Kevin Johnson
|CB
|Browns
|Mack Wilson
|LB
|Browns
|Chris Hubbard
|T
|Browns
|Joe Jackson
|DE
|Ravens
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|Ravens
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Ravens
|Geno Stone
|S
|Ravens
|Justice Hill
|RB
|Ravens
|Ben Bredeson
|G
|Ravens
|Justin Madubuike
|DT
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Seahawks
|Phillip Dorsett
|WR
|Seahawks
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Seahawks
|D'Andre Walker
|LB
|Seahawks
|Jamarco Jones
|T
|Seahawks
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|T
|Seahawks
|Alton Robinson
|DE
|Falcons
|Kendall Sheffield
|CB
|Falcons
|Qadree Ollison
|RB
|Falcons
|Timon Parris
|T
|Falcons
|Marlon Davidson
|DT
|Falcons
|Charles Harris
|DE
