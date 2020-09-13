Around the NFL

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

Published: Sep 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Eagles Jalen Hurts QB
Eagles Alshon Jeffery WR
Eagles Miles Sanders RB
Eagles Casey Toohill DE
Eagles Lane Johnson T
Eagles Javon Hargrave DT
Eagles Derek Barnett DE
Washington Alex Smith QB
Washington Kendall Fuller CB
Washington Bryce Love RB
Washington Thomas Davis Sr. LB
Washington David Sharpe T
Washington Saahdiq Charles T

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Dolphins Malcom Perry WR
Dolphins Lynn Bowden Jr. WR
Dolphins Clayton Fejedelem S
Dolphins Jason Strowbridge DE
Dolphins Adam Pankey T
Patriots Josh Uche LB
Patriots Cassh Maluia LB
Patriots Jarrett Stidham QB
Patriots Korey Cunningham T
Patriots Dalton Keene TE

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Packers Montravius Adams DL
Packers Raven Greene S
Packers Jordan Love QB
Packers Parry Nickerson CB
Packers Randy Ramsey LB
Packers Equanimeous St. Brown WR
Packers Billy Turner G/T
Vikings Ezra Cleveland OL
Vikings Chad Beebe WR
Vikings Harrison Hand CB
Vikings Ryan Connelly LB
Vikings James Lynch DT
Vikings DJ Wonnum DE

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Colts Jacob Eason QB
Colts Julian Blackmon S
Colts Eli Ankou DT
Colts Dezmon Patmon WR
Colts Noah Togiai TE
Jaguars Jake Luton QB
Jaguars Dede Westbrook WR
Jaguars Dare Ogunbowale RB
Jaguars Cassius Marsh DE
Jaguars Doug Costin DT
Jaguars Tyler Davis TE
Jaguars Luq Barcoo

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Bears Duke Shelley CB
Bears Arlington Hambright OG
Bears Eric Saubert TE
Bears Riley Ridley WR
Bears Robert Quinn LB
Bears Mario Edwards Jr. DE
Lions Kenny Golladay WR
Lions Halapoulivaati Vaitai OT
Lions Jeff Okudah CB
Lions Hunter Bryant TE
Lions C.J. Moore S
Lions Logan Stenberg OG
Lions Jonathan Williams RB

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Raiders Rico Gafford WR
Raiders Dallin Leavitt OT
Raiders Brandon Parker OT
Raiders John Simpson OG
Raiders Daniel Ross DT
Panthers P.J. Walker QB
Panthers Stantley Thomas-Oliver CB
Panthers Shareef Miller DE
Panthers Dennis Daley OG
Panthers Colin Thompson TE

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Jets James Morgan QB
Jets Joe Flacco QB
Jets Denzel Mims WR
Jets La'Mical Perine RB
Jets Bryce Huff DL
Jets Avery Williamson LB
Jets John Franklin-Myers DL
Bills Jake Fromm QB
Bills T.J. Yeldon RB
Bills A.J. Epenesa DE
Bills Ike Boettger OL
Bills Lee Smith TE
Bills Vernon Butler DT

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones WR
Browns Greedy Williams CB
Browns Kevin Johnson CB
Browns Mack Wilson LB
Browns Chris Hubbard T
Browns Joe Jackson DE
Ravens Trace McSorley QB
Ravens Chris Moore WR
Ravens Geno Stone S
Ravens Justice Hill RB
Ravens Ben Bredeson G
Ravens Justin Madubuike DT

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Seahawks Phillip Dorsett WR
Seahawks DeeJay Dallas RB
Seahawks D'Andre Walker LB
Seahawks Jamarco Jones T
Seahawks Cedric Ogbuehi T
Seahawks Alton Robinson DE
Falcons Kendall Sheffield CB
Falcons Qadree Ollison RB
Falcons Timon Parris T
Falcons Marlon Davidson DT
Falcons Charles Harris DE

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

Related Content

All players, coaches pass COVID-19 tests ahead of Week 1
news

All players, coaches pass COVID-19 tests ahead of Week 1

All players and coaches have passed their COVID-19 tests from Saturday morning and should be good to go for Sunday, pending the stadium health checks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Injury roundup: Bucs' Mike Evans expected to play vs. Saints
news

Injury roundup: Bucs' Mike Evans expected to play vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is likely to play in Week 1 vs. the Saints barring a setback, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

49ers place WR Deebo Samuel (foot) on injured reserve

The 49ers placed Deebo Samuel on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. Samuel is dealing with a Jones fracture he suffered in June. 
Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out for opener vs. WAS
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out for opener vs. WAS

Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders is out for Sunday's season opener against the host Washington Football Team due to a hamstring injury. 
Titans pass rusher Vic Beasley (knee) ruled out for Monday opener
news

Titans pass rusher Vic Beasley (knee) ruled out for Monday opener

After a week in which he was limited twice and a non-participant once at practice, Vic Beasley (knee) was ruled out Saturday for Monday's season opener against the Broncos. 
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints won 13-6. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

New Orleans restructured DT Sheldon Rankins contract to the tune of converting $6 million of his guaranteed base salary to a bonus to clear $4 million in cap space, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning. 
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara agrees to five-year, $75M extension

Some teams still want to pay running backs. The Saints and Alvin Kamara reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth $75 million, Ian Rapoport reports. 
Dalvin Cook, Vikings agree to five-year, $63M extension
news

Dalvin Cook, Vikings agree to five-year, $63M extension

Running back Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a five-year, $63 million extension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal will see Cook get $28 million guaranteed. 
Rams, NFL monitoring air quality to determine possible health concerns for Sunday night opener
news

Rams, NFL monitoring air quality to determine possible health concerns for Sunday night opener

NFL officials and the Los Angeles Rams are monitoring the air quality in Inglewood, California, to assess whether issues caused by wildfires in the state could pose health concerns and affect the start time of Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys-Rams season opener at the new SoFi Stadium, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported per a Rams official. 
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

WR Cooper Kupp, Rams agree to 3-year, $48M extension

The Los Angeles Rams and WR Cooper Kupp made significant progress and finalized a three-year extension ahead of the team's first game against the Cowboys on Sunday night. 
San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams stands on the field during NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
news

After long road back, Trent Williams excited for return

Offensive tackle Trent Williams will make his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday, playing for the first time since the end of the 2018 regular season when he and the 49ers face the Cardinals. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL