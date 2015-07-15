In win-now mode, Jerry Jones gets Dez deal done

The Cowboys and Bryant had to figure out the balance between Dez's short-term money and any concerns the team had about his maturity. The contract details show that Bryant will have $45 million "guaranteed" by March, so he has to stay healthy and with good behavior in the meantime to ensure he gets that money. Like the Cowboys, we never bought Bryant's camp's claims that he would sit out into the season if he wasn't signed by Wednesday. It made too much sense for both sides to get a deal done now.