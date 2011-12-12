In wake of Murray injury, 'Boys reportedly plan to bring in Morris

Published: Dec 12, 2011 at 08:28 AM

The Cowboys are expected to work out and eventually sign free-agent running back Sammy Morris on Tuesday in the wake of DeMarco Murray's season-ending ankle injury, sources told ESPN Dallas.

Morris was one of the final players cut by the New England Patriots before the start of the regular season, and the 11-year veteran had a workout with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season. Morris was a teammate of Cowboys coach Jason Garrett when the two played for the Dolphins in 2004, and Garrett also was on Miami's coaching staff in 2005 and '06 while Morris still was on the team.

Morris will back up Felix Jones if the Cowboys sign him. Jones will see an increased role in the Cowboys' backfield after Murray's injury.

Murray went down during the first quarter of the Cowboys' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night, and X-rays later revealed the rookie running back suffered a fracture and high ankle sprain. Murray finished the season with 897 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

